Stanford football coach David Shaw lauds Solomon Thomas' mental health efforts

Stanford head football coach David Shaw joined Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth to talk about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. As part of that conversation, Shaw lauded the efforts of former Cardinal defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to bring awareness to mental health issues. Shaw also spoke about how he supports current student-athletes in difficult situations. Catch Shaw's complete interview on Pac-12 Playlist Monday, April 20th at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.