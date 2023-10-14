Advertisement

Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor makes astonishing TD catch in overtime against Colorado

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Stanford’s Elic Ayoumanor caught everything on Friday in Boulder except the cold.

The wide receiver had 13 grabs for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns after his incredible catch in overtime.

Covered by Travis Hunter, the wideout from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Ayomanor somehow snagged the ball and pulled it over the two-way star’s helmet in the first overtime.

The PAT after the 30-yard catch made it 43-43 and the schools played on into the night at Folsom Field.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire