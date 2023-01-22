Stanford earns consecutive Pac-12 victories with narrow win over Oregon
Stanford men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 71-64 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal improves to 7-12 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play, while the Ducks fall to 11-9 overall and 5-4 in conference.