Stanford earns consecutive Pac-12 victories with narrow win over Oregon

No. 9 UCLA women's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 51-47 on Friday, Jan. 20 in Seattle. The Bruins improve to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Huskies drop to 10-7 overall and 2-5 in Pac-12 play.