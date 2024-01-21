Stanford defensive tackle Jaxson Moi committed to transfer to Tennessee football on Sunday.

Moi chose the Vols over Washington, which recently lost coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama. And he also took an official visit to Arizona after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 31.

Moi, a 6-foot-2, 302-pounder, played all 12 games at Stanford this season, including seven starts. He had 15 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and a half sack in 2023.

As a freshman in 2022, he had 22 tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss. The San Diego native was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Moi gives UT an immediate option for depth on the defensive line. And in the 2025 season, he could take on a bigger role after veteran defensive linemen exhaust their eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining to use over three years.

In the 2024 season, UT returns defensive tackles Omari Thomas, Omarr Norman-Lott, Bryson Eason and Elijah Simmons.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Stanford DT Jaxson Moi transferring to Tennessee football