Stanford downs Oregon State for first Pac-12 victory

Cat Time

Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.