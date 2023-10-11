Stanford commit Justin Tauanuu could flip to USC

Huntington Beach native Justin Tauanuu chose the Standard Cardinal over USC, BYU, Nebraska, UCLA, and Arizona back in June. However, with a visit to USC this weekend, Tauannu could be a big target to flip for Lincoln Riley and the USC staff.

According to 247Sports, Tauanuu ranks as the No. 435 player in the country, the No. 27 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 36 player in the state of California.

Coming in at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Tauanuu has started games at all five line positions on offense. He projects at the next level as an interior guard.

Among offensive linemen in California, Tauanuu ranks No. 4. The Trojans had already offered four of the top five in-state linemen: Mater Dei tackle Brandon Baker, Mater Dei interior lineman DeAndre Carter, Modesto Christian tackle Manasse Itete, and Oak Hills interior lineman Paki Finau.

USC needs its offensive line to be elite. Flipping this prospect from Stanford would be a step in the right direction.

Mid season highlight ‘24 pic.twitter.com/mB1xChHaot — Musashi Ray (@MusashiRay_) September 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire