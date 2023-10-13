Stanford at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday
The CU Buffs are back at Folsom Field this week for a matchup against Stanford in a rare Friday night home game.
Colorado and Stanford are both led by first-year head coaches — Deion Sanders and Troy Taylor, respectively — but their inaugural seasons so far have followed vastly different paths. Coach Prime’s 4-2 Buffs are only two wins away from reaching bowl eligibility while the 1-4 Cardinal’s lone win of the year came in Week 1 at Hawaii.
With quarterback Shedeur Sanders rolling and two-way star Travis Hunter potentially returning from an injury he suffered in Week 3, the Buffs are favored by double-digit points at home.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Time: 8 p.m. MT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado injury report
CB/WR Travis Hunter — Questionable
RT Savion Washington — Questionable
S Trevor Woods — Questionable
TE Louis Passarello — Out
Stanford injury report
S Jimmy Wyrick — Questionable
WR John Humphreys — Questionable
QB Ashton Daniels — Questionable
Colorado players to watch
WR Javon Antonio put up 81 receiving yards and a touchdown last week at Arizona State
Coach Prime expects RB Alton McCaskill IV to see increased snaps
If healthy, Travis Hunter is a game-changer at both wide receiver and cornerback
Stanford players to watch
Edge rusher Davis Bailey leads the Cardinal with five TFLs and two sacks
RB E.J. Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, was named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list
WR Elic Ayomanor is averaging just over 41 receiving yards per game
MORE
