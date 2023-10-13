Stanford at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday

The CU Buffs are back at Folsom Field this week for a matchup against Stanford in a rare Friday night home game.

Colorado and Stanford are both led by first-year head coaches — Deion Sanders and Troy Taylor, respectively — but their inaugural seasons so far have followed vastly different paths. Coach Prime’s 4-2 Buffs are only two wins away from reaching bowl eligibility while the 1-4 Cardinal’s lone win of the year came in Week 1 at Hawaii.

With quarterback Shedeur Sanders rolling and two-way star Travis Hunter potentially returning from an injury he suffered in Week 3, the Buffs are favored by double-digit points at home.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Time: 8 p.m. MT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CB/WR Travis Hunter — Questionable

RT Savion Washington — Questionable

S Trevor Woods — Questionable

TE Louis Passarello — Out

Stanford injury report

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

S Jimmy Wyrick — Questionable

WR John Humphreys — Questionable

QB Ashton Daniels — Questionable

Colorado players to watch

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WR Javon Antonio put up 81 receiving yards and a touchdown last week at Arizona State

Coach Prime expects RB Alton McCaskill IV to see increased snaps

If healthy, Travis Hunter is a game-changer at both wide receiver and cornerback

Stanford players to watch

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher Davis Bailey leads the Cardinal with five TFLs and two sacks

RB E.J. Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, was named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list

WR Elic Ayomanor is averaging just over 41 receiving yards per game

MORE

READ: Five burning questions ahead of Colorado’s Friday night game vs. Stanford

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire