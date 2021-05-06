Stanford coach David Shaw says Texans got ‘a steal in the third round’ with QB Davis Mills

Mark Lane
·2 min read
Stanford football coach David Shaw believes the Houston Texans got one of the best 2022 NFL draft prospects early when they spent their 67th overall pick in Round 3 on quarterback Davis Mills.

The Texans used the first pick of their five-man draft class to take the 6-4, 217-pound signal caller, an alumnus of the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Georgia.

“The ability I think is obvious when you watch the film: arm strength, accuracy, athleticism, great at escaping, getting out of danger,” Shaw told Fox 26 [KRIV-TV]. “You wouldn’t necessarily call him fast, but you watch him he’s an athlete. He’s made moves in the backfield to get away from rushers, push up in the pocket, scrambling for first downs. Guy’s got all the intangibles: character, leadership, toughness.”

Mills completed 287 passes on 438 attempts for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions in his 14 games with the Cardinal from 2018-20.

According to Shaw, if Mills had stayed in college one more season and left at the end of the 2021 campaign, he would have been one of the top options in the 2022 NFL draft class.

“Much has been said, too, that if he did come back, he probably be one of the top two or three quarterbacks in America, potentially a top-15 pick,” said Shaw. “So, that’s why, to me, he’s such a steal in the third round to get a guy who, if he came back to college, was probably going to be a first-15 pick with college.”

Mills is coming into a quarterback situation that is in flux. Deshaun Watson is technically on the roster, but either legal issues or his demands to leave the team are going to eliminate his availability. Pro Bowler Tyrod Taylor and third-year Ryan Finley are also on the roster and will compete for a starting job.

Shaw believes Mills can grow into the role.

“The ability is there,” Shaw said. “The intangibles are there. I’m looking forward to seeing him, depending on the situation there, have a chance to come in and compete.”

