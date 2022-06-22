Stanford Cardinal Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Stanford Cardinal Preview

Stanford 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Schedule & Analysis

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB Sr.

The 6-1, 190-pound veteran corner isn’t a blazer, but he’s got good size, can tackle, and he’s great at going to get the ball as he’s turning into a big-time pro prospect who’ll be in a salary drive.

A Second Team All-Pac-12 choice last year after making the Honorable Mention team in 2020, he has made 108 career tackles with three interceptions and 19 broken up passes with a sack and a forced fumble in three seasons.

Tanner McKee, QB Sr.

6-6, 226. 186-290 (64%), 2,155 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT, 22 rushing yards, 4 TD. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

Benjamin Yurosek, TE Jr.

6-5, 231. 37 catches, 566 yards (15.3 ypc), 2 TD. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

Levani Damuni, LB Sr.

6-2, 251. 122 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery over the last two seasons.

Walter Rouse, OT Sr.

6-6, 321. Going into his fourth year as a starting left tackle. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

Branson Bragg, OG Jr.

6-4, 321. Going into his fourth season as a starting right guard – and saw a little time at tackle – as he’s growing into a strong pro prospect. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

David Bailey, DE Fr.

6-3, 230. Star recruit as a top prospect as an edge rusher and hybrid who can work at defensive end or outside linebacker. He’s expected to start right away.

Drake Nugent, S Jr.

6-2, 300. Took over the starting center job last year in his third season with the program. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

Myles Hinton, OT Jr.

6-7, 325. Growing pro prospect after coming to Stanford as a strong recruit. Going into his second season as the starting right tackle.

Ricky Miezan, LB Sr.

6-2, 242. 68 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery in last three seasons.

Story continues

Stanford Cardinal Preview

Stanford 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1