Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Stanford season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Stanford Cardinal Preview

Head Coach: David Shaw, 93-45, 12th year at Stanford

2021 Preview: Overall: 3-9, Conference: 2-7

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Top 10 Players | Stanford Schedule & Analysis

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022

This doesn’t make any sense.

Then again, Stanford rolling to 82 wins in the first eight seasons of the David Shaw didn’t seem to add up, either.

How could a program with no recruiting base, the toughest possible academic requirements, and without all the trappings and fans of a college football powerhouse be as good as it was for so long under Shaw?

It won on the lines, it won because it had great quarterbacks, giant receivers, and amazing running games with a style that worked over and over and over again.

Everything crashed in 2019, but the 2020 team went 4-2 – making the 4-8 previous season seem like an aberration – and all seemed okay with a 3-2 start with acceptable losses to Kansas State and UCLA, and big wins over UCLA and Oregon to go along with a road victory over Vanderbilt.

And then …

Nothing.

No points, no running game, no run defense, and a disastrous seven game losing streak when nothing seemed to go right against a schedule of all Power Five teams.

It’s this simple in 2022 – the lines have to be better.

The skill guys are fine, the secondary should be strong, and it’s not like Shaw completely forgot how to coach, but the offensive line has to be a gajillion times better, the defensive front has to take over games again, and the program needs to get its groove back.

So is this going to be be the season everything pivots forward, or will this be yet another disaster that could signal a time for a change of direction that would’ve been unthinkable not all that long ago?

Story continues

Give up trying to figure this out. One big season and it could all start to try making sense again in a positive way.

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Top 10 Players | Stanford Schedule & Analysis

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Offense, Defense, NEXT

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Offense

Where’s the pounding? Where’s the dominant force running game that made Stanford such a killer? The offense was awful at moving the chains, it averaged just 302 yards and 20 points per game overall, and it needs to find something it can rely on after struggling so much.

Worst of all, the attack got worse as the season went on, failing to score more than 14 points in any of the last five games and in six of the last seven. But …

The talent is there on the offensive front. It didn’t generate enough of a push and the pass protection wasn’t there, but the line is full of former great recruits who should be able to pop – at least in theory. Four starters are back, Myles Hinton and Walter Rouse are next-level caliber tackles, and now the ground attack has to work.

Leading rusher Nathaniel Peat is off to Missouri, and second-leading back is off to USC. EJ Smith is a good-sized runner who averaged over five yards per carry on his 26 carries last season, but the depth needs developing. It doesn’t help to lose sledgehammer FB Houston Heimuli to BYU.

As always, Stanford has a quarterback who looks out of NFL central casting. Tanner McKee did what he could under rough circumstances, hitting 65% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s got the 6-6, 226-pound size and tools to do a lot more if he’s got time work.

Leading yardage receiver Benjamin Yurosek is back at tight end after averaging over 15 yards per catch on his 43 grabs. Elijah Higgins is a 6-3, 235-pound physical matchup problem who led the team with 45 catches, and John Humphreys brings the 6-5 size and downfield ability. 6-4 Brycen Tremayne and 6-2 Michael Wilson are also big, physical receivers.

Stanford Cardinal Preview 2022: Defense

The offense might have struggled, but at least it’s full of experience. The defense struggled, and it’s all but starting over after losing a ton of seniors and key parts.

The Cardinals couldn’t force takeaways, couldn’t come up with sacks, and they were miserable against the run allowing 236 yards per game. Expect this young group, though, to be more physical.

There was nothing happening in the backfield from the offensive front, but that’s about to change with more expected from the ends. Freshman David Bailey was a huge recruit who’ll be turned loose right away, and edge rusher Stephen Herron is back after leading the team with just three sacks.

There isn’t a ton of size in the interior, but it’ll be a quick, deep group full of 260ish options around 6-4, 290-pound Tobin Phillips.

The linebacking corps gets back leading tackler Levani Damuni – he came up with 88 tackles, and second leading tackler Ricky Miezan is a 6-2, 242-pound presence who made 68 tackles. They’re experienced, but that has to translate into production against the run.

The secondary has no reason to not be better – other than not getting any help from the pass rush last year.

Kendall Williamson will once again be one of the team’s leading tacklers at one safety spot, and Kyu Blu Kelly is an NFL-caliber corner who came up with two picks and broke up ten passes.

In a major coup, the secondary is adding Patrick Fields from Oklahoma at safety – he’ll instantly up the overall production.

Stanford 2022 Preview | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Top 10 Players | Stanford Schedule & Analysis

Stanford Cardinal: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats NEXT

Stanford Cardinal: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Stanford Cardinal: Key To The 2022 Offense

Get that running groove back.



Everything about the program’s style and success came from the ability to pound away and control the style and tempo of games.

Here’s the problem, though – 2017 is now a long time ago.. That’s when Bryce Young went off, and that’s coming off the huge run of production from Christian McCaffrey.

The Cardinal failed to hit four yards per carry in three of the last four years, and in 2020 it averaged just four yards a run.

After things seemed like they were turning around two years ago, last season the ground game failed to get to 90 yards eight times – lost all eight – and the 204 yards against Vanderbilt was the only time the ground game got to two bills since mid-November of 2018.

This doesn’t have to be 2016 again, but 100 yards per game and four yards per carry isn’t asking for the world.

And on the other side …

Stanford Cardinal: Key To The 2022 Defense

Stop … the … run.



What happened? Didn’t you used to be the Cardinal run D? The 2018 defense allowed fewer than four yards per carry and seemingly fell off a cliff allowing over 200 rushing yards three times.

Last year’s defense allowed 236 yards per game.

The front seven has been getting gashed. There’s size, and there’s toughness, but the line hasn’t done enough to get behind the line and ground games are working into the second level way too easily.

Utah ran for 441 yards against this D, but … Cal? Not exactly Wisconsin West, the Bears averaged over ten yards per carry with 352 yards in the 41-11 win.

This downward trend with the run defense has to stop immediately with USC, Washington, and Oregon coming up in the first four games.

Stanford Cardinal: Key Player To The 2022 Season

OT Walter Rouse, Sr.

The 6-6, 321-pounder wasn’t one of the five-star super-recruits Stanford occasionally gets for the offensive front, but he wasn’t too far off.

He was good right away in 2019, earned all-star honors in 2020, and had a ton of hype going into last year. He started every game at left tackle, but he was just okay.

He has to be the star of a veteran line that has to be night-and-day better. The Cardinal need to run block better, pass protect better, and generally just be better. That starts with a monster season out of 75.

Stanford Cardinal: Key Transfer

S Patrick Fields, Sr.

There might be a slew of problems with the Cardinal, but the talent and experience are there in the secondary. Things just got even better by getting a veteran Oklahoma safety to throw into the mix.

A two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 performer, made 201 tackles with three picks and ten broken up passes in his four seasons, rising up with his best season yet in 2021. He can make plays behind the line, too.

Stanford Key Game To The 2022 Season

USC, Sept. 10

Stanford came up with its best performance of the season, won 42-28 over USC, and that effectively turned out to be the end of the Clay Helton era.

The Trojans should be night-and-day stronger and more dangerous than it was when it hosted Stanford a year earlier on September 11th of 2021.

Whatever.

Win the Pac-12 opener, and all of a sudden Stanford might show that it’s night-and-day better than it was last year around the same time, too.

Stanford Cardinal: 2021 Fun Stats

– Sacks: Opponents 31 for 165 yards – Stanford 15 for 101 yards

– Fumbles: Stanford 11 (lost 7) – Opponents 8 (lost 3)

– Rushing TDs: Opponents 33 – Stanford 13

Stanford 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Stanford Top 10 Players | Stanford Schedule & Analysis

Stanford Cardinal Season Prediction, What Will Happen NEXT

Stanford Cardinal Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Start with this – there’s no way Stanford is going to be that bad again.

It might not be back to its Pac-12 championship form of a few years ago, but it should be a whole lot better than the version that couldn’t score or do anything right over the back half of last year.

The parts appear to be there, and at least there are options, size, and potential good players to make the lines better and stronger.

However, it’s Stanford. After playing all programs from Power Five conferences last year, it’s still not taking it easy on itself to go along with a Pac-12 that ditched divisions.

Set The Stanford Cardinal Regular Season Win Total At … 5

On the plus side, start with this – there’s a cupcake game against an FCS team this year.

The Cardinal start out against Colgate to at least get things going on the right foot. And …

They not only don’t get any other layup non-conference games – at Notre Dame, BYU – but they get the horrible break in Pac-12 play of missing the – likely – two worst teams, Arizona and Colorado.

They have to go to Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Utah, and Notre Dame. If they can somehow win two of those, they’ll take it, but more realistically they’ll be looking to get just one out of that.

There need to be home wins over Oregon State, Arizona State, and Washington State – to go along with Colgate – for a good base, and going up the road and taking down Cal is a must to have any real hope of going bowling.

It doesn’t seem right to underestimate Stanford, but coming up with a winning season might take a heavy lift.

Stanford 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Stanford Top 10 Players | Stanford Schedule & Analysis

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams