Stanford and Cal may have options to join the ACC as remaining Pac-12 schools scramble

It was less than two weeks ago when ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips told ESPN the league continues to actively consider adding teams but has not found enough value in any expansion option.

But that was before the Pac-12 went on life support.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the ACC is now exploring California and Stanford of the dwindling Pac-12 as expansion options in their 14-team league (Notre Dame is the 15th program in all sports with the exception of football).

Thamel reported Monday that there are two calls scheduled over the next 24 hours regarding the potential addition of two current (of four remaining) Pac-12 teams: California and Stanford.

The first call is for the current athletic directors within the conference, while the other is for the league’s presidents and chancellors.

While it's unknown what the teams' financial value would bring to the ACC and, of course, they wouldn't necessarily fit geographically for the league, but at least one might say it would give the ACC exposure on the West Coast.

Even if Stanford is 2,702 miles from the ACC's new headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. And 2,541 miles from Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

There's also speculation that Stanford and its three remaining Pac-12 schools (Cal, Oregon State and Washington State) would be a better fit for the American Athletic Conference.

Conference realignment changing the landscape of college football

Last Friday’s mass exodus of five Pac-12 schools – Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference; Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 Conference – once again rattled college football. A week or so earlier, Colorado announced its decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 after the 2023-24 season.

FSU, of course, has let its feelings known about its future in the ACC if additional revenue isn't found for the school. Leaving the conference could prove difficult, however, due to the conference's Grant of Rights that ties the school's media rights to the ACC through 2036.

FSU, however, has said the conference's Grant of Rights would not deter it from leaving the conference if it felt it was the best move to protect its financial future.

Last Wednesday, FSU President Rick McCullough told his Board of Trustees that he believes the Seminoles will have to consider leaving the ACC unless there is a “radical change to the revenue distribution.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: ACC expansion may include Stanford-Cal as Pac-12 conference crumbles