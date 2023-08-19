Stanford and Cal to the ACC? Five (not-so) bold conference expansion predictions

This has certainly been a crazy month for college conference expansion, headlined by Oregon and Washington heading to the Big Ten.

That, along with the Big 12 making four new additions from the old Pac-12, as well as the ACC, potentially making a move out west, means that conference expansion is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

With the Big Ten now at 18 programs, it looks likely that two more schools will be added at some point, with the conference potentially going to divisions to help streamline travel and logistics.

The Big Ten likely will want to add more assets now while the getting is good with the hopes of preemptively heading off their other Power Five competition to nab the best real estate available.

5. Cal and Stanford are ACC bound

Where do things stand with the ACC in terms of adding Stanford or Cal? There’s potentially some new developments. https://t.co/6PYyupq3qs — Tar Heels Wire (@tarheelswire) August 18, 2023

Take it to the bank. Well, no, don’t actually do that.

But Cal and Stanford desperately need a landing spot and the only thing more awkward than these West Coast programs landing in a conference that begins with Atlantic would be to see them in the Mountain West. That would just feel weird.

At least from an academic perspective as well as with their Olympic sports, Cal and Stanford will fit in well with ACC programs like Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Even if being three time zones away is all sorts of weird.

But Cal and Stanford do help the ACC by landing them a top 10 television market in San Francisco. This is important for the ACC if they’re going to try and not languish for their next television contract.

4. There will be no contraction/relegation of schools

Sports fans love to dump on each other, so of course there are those fans who predicting that the Big Ten will toss certain under-performing programs or the SEC will drop Vanderbilt.

I'm fascinated with the idea of implementing relegation into college football. A true meritocracy. Play for your spot in the top league. No politics, just high-stakes competition. I broke down how it could work going forward. https://t.co/IFtNs9AyPV — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 18, 2023

Stop it. It isn’t going to happen.

The Big Ten has been deliberate and intentional in how they stack programs in conference expansion/ Additions like Maryland and Rutgers have added value with their television markets but also on the field as well.

And for those mocking Rutgers, keep in mind that the Scarlet Knights went 8-5 and beat an ACC team in a bowl game in 2014 – their first season in the Big Ten. That roster was comprised largely of players that current head coach Greg Schiano had recruited to the program.

So the potential is there for Rutgers to get back to respectability.

3. Florida State isn't going to the Big Ten and may not move anywhere

Florida State appears to never have been a serious Big Ten target. https://t.co/c17qidr1LD — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) August 19, 2023

The only way that Florida State moves, at this point, is if they head to the SEC, which doesn’t make sense.

Sure, they are a cultural fit for the SEC, but the conference may not want a second program from Florida. That would be redundancy of market to say the least. And since FSU isn’t an AAU program, they aren’t likely to land in the Big Ten either.

So Florida State is likely to stay put in the ACC at this point, which isn’t good news for them.

2. The Biggest loser in all of this? It isn't the ACC or the Pac-12

Yormark: "I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga. And unfortunately, things didn't work out…Those conversations are no longer." Listen to the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media podcast here: https://t.co/rFlEXjxZAL https://t.co/MixWZsY8kg — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 16, 2023

What’s happening to Oregon State and Washington State is a real shame. It stinks. But the biggest loser in this latest round of conference expansion moves?

UConn.

A dozen years ago, UConn was flying high under Randy Edsall, playing in a

BCS game and appearing poised for a perennial breakthrough in football. But the last dozen or so years of mediocrity (at best) has been painful for the proud program.

UConn is vibrant in men’s and women’s basketball, has a top 25 baseball program and excels with its soccer programs. This school brings so much to the table and yet it actually gets shut out by the likes of the ACC and the Big 12.

UConn, deserves more, truth be told. The Big 12 could have been a really interesting landing spot for a school that is independent in football but is very strong in the Big East with all their other teams.

1. So who makes the next move in conference expansion? SEC? Big Ten? ACC?

Welcome to the Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson Football Locker Room at the one and only, University of Miami 🙌🏾 THE U At Miami, I had the privilege of playing with some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Hall of Famers. And more importantly, WE had the honor of… pic.twitter.com/oDZGVuYYyk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 11, 2023

After their recent additions, the Big 12 is likely tapped out and may not be a viable landing spot for any other programs. The SEC appears unwilling to add more schools. The ACC likely can’t add anyone worth adding right now.

And with Notre Dame seemingly in limbo and unlikely to make a jump, the Big Ten might have to move on from the prettiest girl at the dance.

Which means that the Big Ten, after raiding the Pac-12 for four teams, is going to turn eastward.

Bold prediction? Miami gets the nod and then North Carolina and Virginia battle it out for the other spot.

OK, why would the Big Ten want to go after the ACC and grab Miami?

Well, for starters, Miami is a brand-name football program with a national following. They excel in other sports (men’s and women’s basketball, baseball) and are in a top 20 media market.

Oh, and they recently became AAU members. So it makes sense, and it gives the Big Ten a big hold in a talent-rich state for football recruiting (and baseball as well).

After that, North Carolina and Virginia would both be attractive. The Big Ten might be most intrigued by adding Duke though, given the brand name of their basketball program.

It was unthinkable five years ago that Duke and North Carolina might leave the ACC. Now a compelling argument could be made as to why one or both would want to leave.

Crazy times we live in.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire