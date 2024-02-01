Stanford at Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 basketball game?

The Stanford Cardinal and Arizona State Sun Devils face off in a Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Tempe, Arizona.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST ( 9 p.m. EST) and can be seen on ESPN2 (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Stanford is 10-9 overall and 5-4 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Arizona State is 11-9 overall and also 5-4 in the conference.

Arizona State is a 1.5-point favorite over Stanford in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Sun Devils are -110 on the moneyline. The Cardinal are also -110.

The over/under for the game is set at 151.5 points.

Winners and Whiners: Bet ASU basketball to cover vs. Stanford

Michael Briggs writes: "Arizona State's perimeter defense will come up big throughout the game and specifically down the stretch, leading to transition buckets for ASU, which ranks 17th nationally in fast break points (15.2 per game). With the home crowd roaring behind them, the Sun Devils will have the momentum and the energy to hold off the Cardinal!"

Action Network: Take Arizona State to cover against Stanford

D.J. James writes: "Arizona State and Stanford are both desperate for a win, but ASU should win the turnover margin and be able to cut into the rebounding margin by grabbing some defensive boards. Yes, Stanford can shoot better, but ASU only needs Perez and a couple other players to fill in the gaps. Look for the Sun Devils to take a close one in Tempe. Play them to -2.5."

More: Arizona State basketball's fast-pace offense slowed by injury

Dimers.com: ASU 76, Stanford 75

The site predicts that the Sun Devils will sneak by the Cardinal at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Thursday night.

ASU guard Frankie Collins (1) and forward Alonzo Gaffney (8) celebrate a layup on Jan. 20, 2024, to extend the lead against USC during a game at Desert Financial Arena.

Pickswise: Go with ASU basketball at home vs. Stanford

Chad Hartsock writes: "Thursday’s Pac-12 action features two very mediocre teams as the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal. These teams are both narrowly above .500 on the season, and they are both 5-4 in the conference so far. Both teams have also pulled off some good conference victories against some of the better teams in the Pac-12. They dueled earlier in the year to a tight 76-73 decision in late December, with the Sun Devils claiming the narrow victory on the road. Oddly, this game is essentially a pick ‘em, with the homestanding Devils favored by only a single point. I am riding with the home team in this one."

More: 'Lethargic' Arizona State basketball looking for new answers after lost weekend in Oregon

ESPN: Arizona State has a 55.8% chance to defeat Stanford

The site gives Stanford a 44.2% shot at picking up the Pac-12 victory against ASU on Thursday night.

