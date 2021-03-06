Standout swimmer Garrett Craven making up for lost time after COVID restrictions keep him out more than a month

Mar. 6—For years now, East Grand Forks Senior High senior Garrett Craven has joined the Grand Forks KnightRiders swimming program as a co-op member.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, different participation rules for different states meant Craven couldn't compete for more than a month to start the season.

The KnightRiders started the season Nov. 30. Craven started Jan. 4.

Judging by his performance late in the year, you'd never know Craven was at any competitive disadvantage for missed time.

"It got me mentally prepared because training by yourself made me mentally stronger," Craven said. "I didn't have a coach yelling or teammates to push me. I knew I had to go 100 percent every day as hard as I could. I got to go to a few swim meets and seeing other people compete, knowing I could keep up, made me excited."

Craven, an all-East Region selection this season, enters the North Dakota state meet with Top 10 times in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events.

The state meet will be held Saturday with the swimming portion at Bismarck State College Aquatics & Wellness Center and the diving portion at Mandan High School.

There will be two sessions of swimming, with the first session coming at 11 a.m. and the second session starting at 4 p.m.

"He's a great kid," Grand Forks swimming coach Brent Newman said. "He's been part of our program for a while now. He does not back down from a challenge. He pushes himself and those around him for their best."

Craven has been voted captain the last two years by his teammates.

In order to stay in shape without the team, Craven said he utilized an assault workout bike and swam by himself at Choice Health & Fitness.

"It has been a really, really good year," Craven said. "For waiting five weeks, I had my first big meet last weekend and swam way better than I thought I would. That keeps getting me excited for state. All year we've been swimming duals, so it's just our team against another team. EDC and state are six or seven teams against each other, so it's really refreshing to get a big atmosphere and a big crowd and really race people. It's a lot of fun."

Newman said Craven's internal motivation was key during his time away from the team.

"He came back in like he hadn't even been gone," Newman said. "He's just a strong-willed competitor that has definitely put in the work. He and his fellow captains, Harrison Stockeland and Cael Lorenz, together made up a great core leadership team that we are going to miss next year."

Craven is switching up his state events this season. Instead of swimming the longer 500 freestyle event, he's going to focus on the 100 and 200.

Craven has finished second and third at state the last two years and is searching for his first state title.

"I'm feeling like my sprinting is coming around," he said.