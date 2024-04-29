Standout stars of this year's Women's Six Nations

Stunning tries, thumping tackles and a third consecutive Grand Slam for England.

The 2024 Women's Six Nations had it all, but which players impressed for their nations?

BBC Sport profiles one player from each country who stood out.

Ellie Kildunne - England

Ellie Kildunne was largely starved of any meaningful possession in England's win over France in their final game, but she was hugely influential in their previous four victories.

The 24-year-old full-back scored nine tries to finish as the tournament's top try-scorer, with compatriot Abby Dow second on five.

Kildunne was also the leading points-scorer, had the most carries, most metres gained and most line-breaks after being given license by new head coach John Mitchell to utilise her devastating acceleration from deep.

As opponents tried to clear by kicking long, Kildunne was able to quickly turn defence into attack and pick off tiring defenders, as she did for her hat-trick score against Ireland.

She formed part of a dominant England back three alongside Dow and Jess Breach.

Kildunne's next challenge could be competing for Olympic gold as she confirmed she will be joining Team GB's Sevens set-up after the Six Nations.

Other notable performers: Hannah Botterman, Sadiya Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Natasha Hunt, Holly Aitchison, Dow, Breach.

Assia Khalfaoui - France

Assia Khalfaoui had a final game to forget against England in Bordeaux.

The prop, 23, was sent off after her yellow card for a high shot on Morwenna Talling was upgraded to a red by the TMO bunker, but the game was already out of sight by that point.

Before that moment, she had made an impressive contribution - testing the visitors' defence with hard running, coupled with neat hands and the ambition to keep the ball alive.

Khalfaoui made more offloads than any other player in the competition and also powered over for a try in the third-round win over Italy.

Other notable performers: Lina Queyroi, Nassira Konde, Romane Menager, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall.

Aoife Wafer - Ireland

Ireland's powerful flanker Aoife Wafer produced a Six Nations campaign which belied her years.

The 21-year-old provided Ireland, who finished third to qualify for the 2025 World Cup, with impetus over the gain line and front-foot ball for the backs.

Wafer's five line-breaks meant she made more than any non-English player, while her two tries ensured she finished as her country's joint-top try-scorer.

Only Beibhinn Parsons gained more metres with ball in hand than Wafer, who will be tipped to star at the 2025 World Cup in England.

Other notable performers: Parsons, Dannah O’Brien, Lauren Delany, Dorothy Wall, Neve Jones, Sam Monaghan.

Evie Gallagher - Scotland

Solid in defence and showing technical expertise at the breakdown, Evie Gallagher starred for Scotland.

If the number eight arrived at the breakdown first, she was almost impossible to move as she claimed a tournament-high six steals.

The 23-year-old's ability to pinch opposition ball was supported by her speed as she defended the ruck more than any other player in the competition.

As well as proving to be a menace at the breakdown, her defence was also excellent as only Alex Stewart made more tackles for the fourth-placed Scots.

Other notable performers: Steward, Louise McMillan, Emma Orr, Rachel Malcolm, Caity Mattinson.

Alyssa D’Inca - Italy

Alyssa D'Inca showcased Italy's attacking flair.

The diminutive wing, 22, has the speed to carve open defences close to the whitewash and at the breakdown.

D'Inca scored three tries - the most of any player outside of the Red Roses - as well as making the most steals at the breakdown by an Italian.

She showed her range of finishing with two tries against France in Paris, opening her account with an incisive line to dot down under the posts before a fine solo score from a move which started inside her own half.

Other notable performers: Beatrice Rigoni, Sara Tounesi, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.

Alex Callender - Wales

Wales claimed the unwanted Wooded Spoon but there were some positive signs, including their thrilling victory over Italy and the performances of Alex Callender.

The flanker, 23, led by example in defence and her 65 tackles meant she made the most of any player in this Six Nations.

Her incredible work-rate around the field, in a team that was heavily beaten in their opening four games, was inspirational as she carried more than any other Wales player, while only Scotland's Gallagher stole more ball at the breakdown.

A dismal Welsh campaign ended with a last-gasp win over Italy - their first since beating the USA in September 2023 - and Callender will be crucial to moving Welsh rugby forward.

Other notable performers: Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Abbie Fleming, Carys Phillips, Gwenllian Pyrs.