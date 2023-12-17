Standout sophomore wide receiver Nyqir Helton is offered by Rutgers football

On Saturday, Rutgers football became the latest offer for in-state wide receiver Nyqir Helton. Rutgers is now the fourth offer from a Power Five program for Helton.

The offer was sent out while Helton was on an unofficial visit to Rutgers football that included watching Saturday’s practice as well as a tour of the facility.

A 6-foot wide receiver from Winslow Township (Atco, New Jersey), Rutgers joins a recruitment that includes Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh. He also holds an offer from UConn.

Last season, the class of 2026 athlete had 33 catches for 606 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. He also plays varsity basketball as a guard.

Helton posted about the offer on social media following his unofficial visit to the Big Ten program.

Also on Saturday, Rutgers sent out an offer to Chase Enlow.

Also a member of the 2026 class, Enlow is a standout running at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey). Last season, the sophomore running back went for 527 yards on 58 carries and had 15 receptions for 233 yards.

