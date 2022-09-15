Standout LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari expected to play in Week 3 vs. Mississippi State

The Tigers were without arguably their best defensive player in Saturday’s 65-17 beatdown in the home opener against Southern. Edge rusher BJ Ojulari was held out of that game after suffering a knee injury in the opener against Florida State.

Luckily, his absence didn’t prove too costly last week. However, with a much tougher opponent coming to town this week in Mississippi State, LSU needs Ojulari on the field.

Fans got some good news in that regard on Monday, as coach Brian Kelly said that he expects the preseason First Team All-SEC selection to suit up on Saturday against the Bulldogs.

“We expect him to be available based on my conversations with our doctors yesterday,” Kelly said.

Ojulari is a team captain, and he earned the prestigious No. 18 jersey this offseason as the on and off-field leader of this defense. He finished with six tackles in the season opener, and though he didn’t get a sack, he accounted for three of the team’s four total quarterback hurries.

The Tigers are already thin on the defensive line after interior player Maason Smith was lost for the year with a torn ACL in Week 1. They may, however, get a piece back in the secondary, as the coaches are optimistic that injured Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks will make his LSU debut.

With Mississippi State’s air-raid offense — which is led by one of the SEC’s best passers in Will Rogers — getting to the quarterback will be a necessity on Saturday. Ojulari’s hopeful return should make doing so a lot easier.

List

Five players who need to have big games against Mississippi State

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire