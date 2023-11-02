Standout lineman, a Virginia Tech commit, paving the way for Mount Olive's success

Aidan Lynch has a different view of the football field.

The Mount Olive senior lineman is busy staring down opposing tacklers or grinding his knuckles into the turf to gain leverage for the next snap.

That’s life in the trenches for a lineman, toiling in relative anonymity but enjoying every moment.

Lynch was never one to get caught up in the headlines. His name is rarely seen in weekend box scores. He’s one of the first to get cited when a play falls apart, and one of the last to garner praise and attention behind the scenes.

Mount Olive, NJ August 22, 2023 -- Mount Olive senior tackle and defensive end Aidan Lynch during practice.

But the Virginia Tech commit is a big reason for Mount Olive’s turnaround campaign following last season’s 1-9 record. The Marauders started the season 5-0 and have won four straight, including a 27-21 win over Wayne Valley last weekend to open the North 2, Group 4 playoffs. Mount Olive (9-1), the No. 2 seed in the section, hosts No. 6 Sayreville in Friday's semifinals.

“I like being the unsung hero. I enjoy watching my team succeed while the other guys grab the attention,” Lynch said. “Being an offensive lineman isn’t rewarding from a headline standpoint, but it’s fulfilling to me. I know I play a big role here along with the other linemen. Being a lineman, it validates who I am and the role I play in our success. I like paving the way. It’s what I love about the game of football.”

At 6-foot-7, 293 pounds, Lynch is regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the country. He's rated as a three-star prospect by several national recruiting services and, according to Rivals.com, he's New Jersey’s seventh-ranked overall player in the Class of 2024. He’s considered quick and athletic for his size

“Aidan has come a long way. He moves well for his size. He didn’t have the strength or quickness at first, but he’s developed over the years," said Mount Olive head coach Brian O’Connor, who was a standout lineman at Hanover Park and later at Boston College. "Aidan puts in a lot of work and he’s dedicated. He’s developed into a complete lineman. He’s more than just a big kid. He’s an excellent pass blocker and he’s flexible. That's what colleges like about him."

Lynch has been active in football since grade school and also played organized basketball and lacrosse up until his junior year. That's when he decided to shift attention to football full time.

“I was a three-sport athlete for a long time. I would jump from season to season with no down time in between,” said Lynch, a three-year starter. “Eventually, it hit me that I have a future playing football in college. Some college coaches would visit campus and show interest. That’s when it hit home for me.”

Last April, Lynch attended a Virginia Tech prospect camp and took immediate interest in the Blacksburg, Virginia program and campus. On June 11, he gave a verbal commitment to second-year head coach Brent Pry and line coach Ron Crook. He chose Virginia Tech over offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

“I really liked the culture of the Virginia Tech program. When I visited the first time, I was just looking to build my brand and get my name out there. I quickly built a good relationship with the coaching staff in a short period of time. It’s a good distance from home and it allows my parents to see me play on weekends," said Lynch, a Budd Lake resident. "I also liked the fact that it’s down south where the weather tends to be warmer."

Mount Olive's Aidan Lynch leaves the field during the first half of a football game at Mount Olive High School on October 27, 2023.

Lynch’s presence on the front line is a big reason for the Marauders’ success this season. Through 10 games, the offense has put up 1,436 passing yards, more than 2,000 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. And for the first time in years, Lynch is playing on the defensive side of the ball.

“We attribute our success to our brotherhood. We have a bond. We’ve been able to come together and build trust with each other,” Lynch said. “We all spend a lot of time together, seniors along with underclassmen. I believe that’s what got us this far.”

Lynch puts a lot of emphasis on his academics as he sports a 3.8 grade-point average and takes AP classes. He said Virginia Tech checks in weekly with Zoom calls to make sure his academics are on track. He’s also an avid outdoorsmen, spending his spare time hunting and fishing.

Mount Olive's Aidan Lynch gets set before a play against Wayne Valley during the first half of a football game at Mount Olive High School on October 27, 2023.

“We have a lot of good leaders here and Aidan is one of them. He was named a captain in the preseason for a reason," O'Connor said. "The other kids see how hard he works in the weight room. He’s a great role model and an example for our younger guys who see the results of hard work.”

Although he’s undecided on what he would like to study in college, Lynch said he's interested in business, agriculture and the environment. Ideally, he’d like to eventually work in a field that incorporates all three.

With his high school career winding down, Lynch is taking the same approach that began over the summer.

“Our first goal was to win our first game and that continued to be our approach every week since. Some say Mount Olive exceeded expectations this season, but that’s not how we see it,” Lynch said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but for now our priority is our next game on Friday against Sayreville.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Aidan Lynch: Virginia Tech football commit leads Mount Olive