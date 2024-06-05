Standout guard Joe Sterling is transferring to Harvard-Westlake

Crespi guard Joe Sterling is transferring to Harvard-Westlake, (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The Mission League continues to make big news in offseason basketball with transfer students.

Defending state champion Harvard-Westlake, which won the title without a single transfer student, has decided to make a rare exception and allow standout junior guard Joe Sterling to join the Wolverines. Sterling, who played for Crespi last season, has been accepted for enrollment. Harvard-Westlake has rarely participated in the transfer game, though former star Brady Dunlap transferred from Hart to Harvard-Westlake after his freshman season.

Sterling averaged 20.9 points as a sophomore and could help replace McDonald's All-American Trent Perry, who graduated and is headed to UCLA.

Sierra Canyon has already added Kade Bonam from St. John Bosco. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame added sophomore guard Josiah Nance from Heritage Christian. And more players figure to be on the move as the summer season begins.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.