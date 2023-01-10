Standout Georgia DL Jalen Carter will enter 2023 draft

NFL regular season and the college football season are both over and now we can start looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft, where the Arizona Cardinals have the third overall pick.

They will have their choice of some of the very best NFL prospects. One name that Cardinals fans have already targeted is Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Carter announced he will enter the 2023 NFL draft. Per Adam Schefter, he has hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

The 6-3, 310-lb interior defender is the No. 1 player in the draft, as rated by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Part of Georgia’s national championship team two straight seasons, in 2022, in 13 games, he had 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

