After standout freshman season at Bemidji State, Eric Pohlkamp enters transfer portal

Apr. 2—BEMIDJI — Eric Pohlkamp had an impressive first season playing college hockey.

Two months before he arrived on campus, Pohlkamp was drafted in the fifth round in the NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks. He then won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Pohlkamp won a MacNaughton Cup with the Beavers and picked up a bevy of CCHA Weekly and Monthly honors. He will end his rookie season looking for a new home.

Pohlkamp officially entered the transfer portal on Monday morning with three years of eligibility remaining. The Brainerd native scored 11 goals and 13 assists in 32 games in 2023-24. He also blocked 47 shots and quarterbacked the power play with five man-advantage goals.

Pohlkamp was a three-time Defenseman of the Week winner, and a Defenseman of the Month winner in February. He also won Rookie of the Week twice. Pohlkamp made the All-CCHA First Team and Rookie Team and was a finalist for Rookie and Defenseman of the Year.

Other Bemidji State hockey transfer portal entrants as of April 2:

* F Jakub Lewandowski, Jr.

* F McKayla Zilisch, So.

* G Madison Faucher, So.