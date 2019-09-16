Standout foursome named FCS players of the week

(STATS) - North Carolina A&T's Jah-Maine Martin, Jacksonville State's Marlon Bridges, Houston Baptist's Gamar Girdy Brito and Lafayette's Keegan Shoemaker were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 3 games ending Sept. 14.

Houston Baptist also had three honorable mention selections to become the first FCS program to have a selection with all four player of the week categories.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

---=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, RB, R-Jr., 5-10, 203, Conway, South Carolina

Martin already was nearing 100 rushing yards through three quarters, but he took over in the final quarter of the defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champ's 27-21 rally past upset-minded Charleston Southern. He scored on runs of 84 and 76 yards in the fourth and finished with 299 yards overall (third-best in school history) on 25 carries. Add in his two receptions for 19 yards and Martin had nine plays from scrimmage of at least 13 yards.

Honorable Mention: Jordan Bentley, RB, Alabama A&M; Juwan Green WR, Albany; Lance Lawrence, WR, Southern Utah; Jake Maier, QB, UC Davis; Logan Marchi, QB, Sacred Heart; Austin Simmons, QB, South Dakota; Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State; Bailey Zappe, QB, Houston Baptist

---=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State, S, R-Sr., 6-0, 200, Lanett, Alabama

Bridges had arguably the best game of his All-America career in Jacksonville State's 49-45 win over then-No. 4 Eastern Washington. He posted nine tackles, including a sack and three tackles for a total loss of 16 yards, forced a fumble and returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown to open the second quarter when the Ohio Valley Conference power, down 28-7, needed a spark. Bridges had a big hit on EWU quarterback Eric Barriere to break up a late play.

Honorable Mention: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, DE, Southeastern Louisiana; Christian Angulo, CB, Hampton; Steven Brown, S, Towson; Dariyn Choates, DT, Sacramento State; Kyle Fleitman, S, Marist; Jonas Griffith, LB, Indiana State; Armoni Holloway, LB, Alabama A&M; Kordell Jackson, DB, Austin Peay; Jade Lawrence, LB, North Dakota; Inoke Moala, DL, Indiana State; Darien Reynolds, LB, Gardner-Webb; Andre Walker, DE, Houston Baptist

---=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Gamar Girdy Brito, Houston Baptist, WR/KR, Sr., 5-9, 190, Victoria, Texas

Girdy Brito gets a bump for his overall performance as Houston Baptist won at South Dakota 53-52 to end a 20-game losing streak against Division I competition. He posted the FCS season highs for kick return yards (249) and all-purpose yards (352). He averaged 35.6 yards on seven returns, including a 76-yarder, and set career highs with nine receptions and 103 receiving yards, including a 27-yard touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Honorable Mention: Tristan Bailey, PK, Montana State; David Durden, WR/KR, Mercer; Jacob Godek, PK, The Citadel; Joe Gurley, PK/P, North Alabama; Joshua Littles, KR, Jackson State; Andrew Mevis, PK/P, Fordham; Noel Ruiz, PK, North Carolina A&T

---=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Keegan Shoemaker, Lafayette, QB, Fr., 6-3, 190, Prosper, Texas

In his third career start, Shoemaker set his Patriot League school's single-game record with 545 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) in a 56-40 loss to 2018 Northeast Conference co-champ Sacred Heart. His 411 passing yards were second-best in program history and he had 134 yards on the ground, becoming the first Leopard since 2004 to surpass both 100 passing and rushing yards in the same game.

Honorable Mention: Darren Butts, RB/KR, Hampton; Tyrese Chambers, WR, Sacred Heart; Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis; Metrius Fleming, WR/RS, Tennessee Tech; Tra Fluellen, S, Houston Baptist; Braden Gilby, ILB, Furman; Hollis Mathis, QB, William & Mary; Joel Parker, DE, Kennesaw State; Sam Webster, PK, Dayton