Standout DL from Arizona State to visit Oregon Ducks weighing potential transfer, NIL deal

The idea of free agency in college football is now a reality.

With the combination of the transfer portal making it easier for players to move from one school to another mixed with name, image, and likeness deals putting money in the pockets of said players, a number of athletes are now considering their options and letting the open market decide where they might play next.

Arizona State star defensive lineman Jermayne Lole is one of those players now testing the “free agency” market. As a former preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection and Outland Trophy Watch List player, Lole has announced that he will enter the transfer portal as a way to explore his value in the NIL marketplace.

According to 247Sports’ Sun Devil Source, Lole has made it clear that he desires to return to ASU for the 2022 season but wants to test the waters on the open market first.

“Lole is expected to garner offers in excess of $100,000 by NIL collectives representing other college programs and he will evaluate such opportunities, two people close to the development told Sun Devil Source,” Chris Karpman wrote.

One of the places that Lole will be checking out this summer is the University of Oregon. He announced a few visits that he will be taking over the coming months before making a decision.

Lole sat out the 2021 season because of a triceps injury that was suffered in August, but he would still be among the best returning players for the Sun Devils. In three years with ASU, Lole has 122 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, he fits the mold of a massive defensive lineman who will wreak havoc in the middle of a Dan Lanning defense. So will Oregon’s new coaching staff — in conjunction with Division Street, the Ducks’ NIL collective — drop the bag for Lole and get him to transfer to Eugene this summer?

It will certainly be something to watch in this new era of college football.

