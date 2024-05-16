Standout corner offered scholarship by Nebraska

A standout cornerback from Houston, Texas, has been given a scholarship offer by the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Chace Calicut is a class of 2026 prospect from North Shore High.

The four-star prospect has had a busy month of May. He has earned eight different offers this month alone, including California, Washington State, UTEP, TCU, UTSA, Colorado, and Maryland.

Nebraska holds zero commitments to the class of 2026. It’s unknown when the corner will make his final announcement.

