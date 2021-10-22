Standings are topsy-turvy in early going

It was an interesting first week of the season in which Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, and San Jose, four teams that were considered bottom-dwellers, got off to great starts, while Montreal, a Stanley Cup Finalist last season, are 0-5-0 and the only team in the NHL without a point.

There is a lot of information this week so let’s get to it.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 25-31

4 Games – Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary, Carolina, Florida, Los Angeles

3 Games –Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit,

Edmonton, Minnesota, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vancouver, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games – Edmonton, Nashville, Ottawa

1 Game – New York Islanders

Arizona plays four games on the road.

Carolina plays four games at home.

Calgary, Minnesota, Montreal, Philadelphia and Winnipeg play three games on the road.

Anaheim, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Seattle, St. Louis and Vancouver play three games at home.

INJURIES

Nikita Kucherov is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, vs. Buffalo, @ Vegas, vs. Montreal

Tired: @ Vegas (Friday)

Rested: vs. Montreal (Sunday)

Notes

The Ducks play three games in four nights as part of their four-game week. John Gibson will get three starts while Anthony Stolarz is expected to start once...Gibson has been outstanding this season, even in the 5-1 loss to Winnipeg Thursday...The Ducks best offensive player from last season, Max Comtois, has yet to pick up a point this season in four games and was a healthy scratch Thursday...Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has been a big surprise with three goals and six points in five games to date...Mason McTavish, the third overall pick in 2021, may be back this week after going on injured reserve with a lower-body injury...Max Jones (upper body) is in the same predicament as he could return this week after going on injured reserve Monday.

ARIZONA

Games this week

@ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, @ Washington, @ Carolina

Tired: @ Washington (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Coyotes play four times this week on the road including three games in four nights...Thus far Carter Hutton has not stepped up as their starting goaltender and while Karel Vejmelka has excelled to date, it may be too much to ask that he takes over the reins this early in the season...Look for the duo to split the net but Vejmelka is their goalie of the future...Dysin Mayo made his NHL debut Thursday night and scored the Coyotes lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Edmonton...Alex Galchenyuk (upper body) and Kyle Capobianco (lower body) are skating on their own but are both still week-to-week.

BOSTON

Games this week

@ Florida, @ Carolina, vs. Florida

Tired: @ Carolina (Thursday)

Rested: vs. Florida (Saturday)

Notes

The Bruins play three games in four nights so look for Jeremy Swayman to play twice and Linus Ullmark once...Swayman was mediocre on Wednesday against the Flyers as he gave up five goals on 24 shots, the first time in his NHL career that he has given up more than three goals in a game...Nick Foligno is day-to-day with an upper-body injury...Curtis Lazar is week-to-week with an upper-body injury but surgery will not be required at this time...The Bruins have played only two games heading into action on Friday with Brad Marchand leading the way with three of the team’s six goals while linemate David Pastrnak has yet to tinkle the twine...Pastrnak tied Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead two seasons ago with 48 goals so it is just a matter of time before he starts scoring.

BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, @ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: @ Los Angeles (Sunday)

Notes

The Sabres have been the biggest surprise of the young season with three straight wins but it is not like this hasn’t happened in recent times in getting off to a quick start before falling to the bottom like a stone...But let’s celebrate the good...Buffalo is getting great goaltending from both Craig Anderson (2-0-0/1.50/.954) and Dustin Tokarski (1-0-0/0.92/.952) and have managed 11 goals in three games...The surprising Zemgus Girgensons leads the way with two goals and four points while Jeff Skinner is off to a good start as well with a goal and three points...Tage Thompson has a pair of goals and has looked good after making the switch from the wing to center...The Sabres do not want to retain any salary if they deal the injured Jack Eichel (neck) and that will hurt the return they get for the gifted center.

CALGARY

Games this week

@ New York Rangers, @ New Jersey, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Philadelphia

Tired: @ New Jersey (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flames play four games this week including three in four nights...Expect to see Jacob Markstrom between the pipes for three games with Dan Vladar playing once...Markstrom was sharp on Thursday as he stopped all 33 shots in a 3-0 shutout over Detroit...Brad Richardson was activated from the injured reserve list and the Flames sent Glenn Gawdin to the minors to make room for the veteran...Johnny Gaudreau is in a contract year and has four assists in his last two games...Blake Coleman returned to the Calgary lineup Monday after missing the opener because of a suspension...He scored his first as a Flame in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim in overtime...Rasmus Andersson was fined $5,000 for roughing the Oilers Kailer Yamamoto.

CAROLINA

Games this week

vs. Toronto, vs. Boston, vs. Chicago, vs. Arizona

Tired: vs. Chicago (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Hurricanes get into their schedule in a big way after playing only twice each week in the first two weeks of the season...This week they play all four games at home including three in four nights...Expect to see Frederik Andersen between the pipes for three games with Antti Raanta making one start...The Hurricanes are 3-0-0 after beating Montreal 4-1 Thursday...Andersen has been in net for all three games and has a 2.00 GAA with a .938 save percentage...He seemed to always struggle in Toronto in the first month of the season but that has not been the case in his first season with the Hurricanes...It was a big night for former Hab Jesperi Kotkaniemi who scored his first of the season in front of a hostile crowd...Sebastian Aho has two goals and three assists in three games while Andrei Svechnikov is off to a great start with four goals and an assist..

CHICAGO

Games this week

vs. Toronto, @ Carolina, @ St. Louis

Tired: @ St. Louis (Saturday)

Rested: @ Carolina (Friday)

Notes

The Blackhawks play three games in four nights...Marc-Andre Fleury has not been anything like the Vezina Trophy winner he was with Vegas last season but he still should get a pair of starts with Kevin Lankinen getting one...It has been a rough start of the season for Jonathan Toews who missed all of last season...The Blackhawks captain is pointless in five games with a minus-six rating...Mike Hardman is in concussion protocol after getting hit Tuesday by Matt Martin as he suffered a head laceration...Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch in Chicago’s first four games before getting back in the lineup Thursday...The Blackhawks sent defenseman Ian Mitchell to the minors but the highly regarded second round pick in 2017 will be back later in the season as he needs some seasoning.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Vegas, @ St. Louis, vs. Minnesota

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Avalanche are off to a tough start as they are 1-3-0 after Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Florida...It has not been a great first week for Nathan MacKinnon who missed the first two games of the season as he was in COVID protocol after testing positive...He returned Tuesday and while he has two assists in two games, he has been a minus-seven...Mikko Rantanen has been one of the few bright spots for Colorado with a pair of goals and four points in four games...So many pundits thought that Cale Makar would be the Norris Trophy winner this season but he has a long way to go as he has a solitary assist and is a minus-nine in four games...Gabriel Landeskog returned to action on Thursday after sitting out a two-game suspension for boarding Kirby Dach of the Blackhawks...His return to the lineup pushed Andre Burakovsky back down to the second line.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Dallas, @ New York Rangers, @ New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: @ New Jersey (Sunday)

Notes

The Blue Jackets continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Islanders Thursday...Elvis Merzlikins is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.63 GAA and a .947 save percentage...Even backup Joonas Korpisalo was great in his only start as he turned aside 41-of-43 shots in a 4-1 loss to Detroit as there were two empty net goals...Patrik Laine was the hero in Thursday’s win with the overtime winner...Max Domi is out two-four weeks with a rib fracture...Coach Brad Larsen has been happy with his fourth line of Sean Kuraly between Gregory Hofmann and Eric Robinson as he loves the energy they bring to the lineup...The Blue Jackets recalled 2020 first round pick Yegor Chinakhov and he made his NHL debut Tuesday against Detroit.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Columbus, vs. Vegas, vs. Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Vegas (Wednesday)

Notes

The Stars have a few players who are questionable for this week including Jason Robertson, Blake Comeau and John Klingberg...Robertson (upper body) and Comeau (upper body) have yet to play this season in four games while Klingberg (lower body) was injured on opening night...The Stars have been led by their bottom-six forwards as Radek Faksa has a goal and four points while Michael Raffl has two goals and an assist...Tyler Seguin has nary a point in four games while Joe Pavelski, Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn each have a solitary point...Braden Holtby has been surprisingly good as he has started three games, going 1-1-0 with a 1.75 GAA and a .947 save percentage, much better than last year with Vancouver and the previous two seasons with Washington where he was less than adequate.

DETROIT

Games this week

@ Washington, vs. Florida, @ Toronto

Tired: @ Toronto (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Red Wings play three games in four nights...Expect to see Alex Nedeljkovic play twice with Thomas Greiss playing once...The duo have split the net in the early going as Greiss is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .969 save percentage while Nedeljkovic is 0-1-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .882 save percentage...The Red Wings will go with Nedeljkovic as he is their goalie of the future at this time...Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the October 23 game in Montreal as he has not been vaccinated and is not allowed to travel across the Canadian border...Lucas Raymond scored his first career NHL goal Tuesday as he sniped a rocket past Joonas Korpisalo...Raymond has not looked out of place at all on the first line with Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin and is a star in the making after Detroit took him fourth overall in 2020.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. Philadelphia, @ Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The high-flying Oilers only play twice this week...Connor McDavid has continued his dominance of the NHL as he has started the season with six goals and 11 points in four games, taking his rightful place atop the NHL scoring race...Mikko Koskinen has started off the season well as he is 2-0-0 with a 1.37 GAA and a .957 save percentage...The Oilers need him to be good as Mike Smith, the regular number one goaltender, is out of action with a lower-body injury...The Oilers recalled Stuart Skinner to back up Koskinen while Smith is on injured reserve...Zach Hyman is on the top line with McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi while Leon Draisaitl is now centering the second line...Evan Bouchard has been impressive as he is now a big cog on the Oilers blueline.

FLORIDA

Games this week

vs. Arizona, vs. Boston, @ Detroit, @ Boston

Tired: @ Boston (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Panthers play three times in four nights as part of their four-game week...Look for Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight to share the net...Both have been great this seaon as the Panthers are a perfect 4-0-0...Bobrovsky came into the season with plenty to prove after two poor seasons in Florida but he is 3-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .944 save percentage...Anton Lundell has been impressive in the early going with two goals and two assists in four games...The 12th overall pick in 2020, Lundell is on the third line and not seeing any power play time which makes his stats even more impressive...Carter Verhaeghe is tied for the Panthers lead in points with Aleksander Barkov at five as he is showing that last season’s breakout year was no fluke.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

@ St. Louis, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Montreal, vs. Buffalo

Tired: vs. Buffalo (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Kings play four games this week including three in four nights...Cal Petersen will get at least two starts and possibly three, with Jonathan Quick getting the remainder....Anze Kopitar is off to an amazing start with five goals and eight points in just three games...He was the first star of the week...Deefenseman Drew Doughty has been sensational as well with a goal and seven points...Petersen is 1-1 with a 2.04 GAA while Quick is 0-1 with a 3.10 GAA...Olli Maatta has been a healthy scratch in all three games to date...Lias Andersson is out of action with a groin injury...Brendan Lemieux played in the opener and had a fight but is now out of action and on the non-roster COVID list.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Seattle, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Wild got a hat trick from Joel Eriksson Ek in an amazing 6-5 comeback win over the Jets...It was a big night for the top line as Mats Zuccarello had two goals and two assists while Kirill Kaprizov extended his points streak to three games with a trio of assists...Marco Rossi scored his first professional goal for Iowa of the AHL and has one point in two games...The ninth overall pick in 2020 battled COVID last season and missed the year with myocarditis but is now 100 percent...Marcus Foligno has 24 penalty minutes in three games...Kaapo Kakhonen has yet to play in net as Cam Talbot has started and finished all three contests...Talbot is a perfect 3-0 but allowed five goals to Winnipeg after giving up only three in his first two games.

MONTREAL

Games this week

@ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Canadiens continue to be off to an ugly start as they are 0-5-0 this season...They head out to California for all three games this week (I am sure they would rather be doing this trip in the winter) and play three games in four nights...Jake Allen should play twice while Sam Montembeault will play once...They really miss Carey Price between the pipes...The Canadiens have scored only four goals in five games with half coming courtesy of Jonathan Drouin...Only Tyler Toffoli and Chris Wideman have also found the back of the net...That is pretty sad and terrible if you have more than one Hab in your fantasy lineup...GM Marc Bergevin said that it is a ‘long shot’ that Shea Weber will ever play again...Joel Edmundson has yet to play due to a family matter and is not with the team.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Seattle, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Predators are getting good goaltending from Juuse Saros but the results are not there as he is 1-3-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .928 save percentage...Philip Tomasino scored his first ever NHL goal Thursday. He was taken 24th overall in 2019 and is only 20...No player on the Predators has more than one goal over four games...Mikael Granlund leads with a goal and four points with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen right behind with a goal and two helpers...Forsberg played in his 500th career game on Tuesday...Nashville sent Cody Glass to the minors. He was picked up in a three-way deal with Vegas and Philadelphia with the Preds dealing Ryan Ellis to the Flyers in the off-season.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

vs. Calgary, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Columbus

Tired: vs. Columbus (Sunday)

Rested: vs. Calgary (Tuesday)

Notes

The Devils received bad news this week when Jack Hughes went on the injured reserve list with a dislocated left shoulder. He does not need surgery at this time and will be re-evaluated this upcoming week...Hughes started the season off great with two goals and an assist in his first two games, showing why he was the first overall pick in 2019...Defenseman Ryan Graves came over from Colorado in the off-season and he has been a goal-scorer in the first three games, leading the Devils with three...Ty Smith hopes to play on October 23 as he has been out of action all season...If he is unable to go, then it should be sometime this week...Mackenzie Blackwood skated on his own Thursday as he recovers from a heel injury and hopes to start practicing soon...Jonathan Bernier is also injured so the Devils have Scott Wedgewood and Nico Daws as their top two goaltenders.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Nashville

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Islanders play only once this week as they are halfway through their 13-game road trip to start the season while they await the opening of their new arena in November...The Islanders are in the basement of the Metropolitan Division with a 1-2-1 record...Jean-Gabriel Pageau was not in the Islanders lineup Thursday with a non-COVID illness...Ilya Sorokin has started all four games for New York as Semyon Varlamov is still day-to-day with an undisclosed injury...Varlamov could be ready to go this week...Oliver Wahlstrom has three goals in four games while Mathew Barzal has a pair...The Islanders placed Leo Komarov on waivers and he went unclaimed, allowing the team to send him to the minors.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Calgary, vs. Columbus, @ Seattle

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Rangers are off to a great start with a 3-1-1 record and Igor Shesterkin has been sensational in the early going with a 3-0-1 record to go with a 1.47 GAA and a .953 save percentage...Alexis Lafreniere only had 21 points in his rookie season after going first overall in 2020, but his sophomore season has gotten off to a much better start with a pair of goals and an assist in five games...Kaapo Kakko (upper body) hopes to be back this upcoming week...Ryan Strome has missed three games in COVID protocol...Vitali Kravtsov was seen in Russia this week after he refused to go to Hartford of the AHL...He is looking for a trade while the Rangers are looking to resolve the situation...Rumors have the Rangers looking for a top-six forward in exchange for Kravtsov who was selected ninth overall in 2020.

OTTAWA

Games this week

vs. Washington, @ Dallas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Senators welcomed Brady Tkachuk back on Thursday as he had an assist and six hits in his first game this season...Tkachuk was a holdout until opening night before inking a seven-year deal but he needed to get back in game shape before hitting the ice with Ottawa...It was a tough night for Shane Pinto on Thursday as it looked like he injured his shoulder in the first period and then returned, only to be injured again...Matt Murray played his first game of the season Thursday after missing the first three games with a non-COVID illness...He gave up two goals on 24 shots in a 2-1 loss to San Jose...The Sens sent Filip Gustavsson to the minors despite going 1-0, stopping 32-of-34 shots...Connor Brown had three assists Sunday and is tied for the team lead in points with three, along with Tyler Ennis and Chris Tierney.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

@ Edmonton, @ Vancouver, @ Calgary

Tired: @ Vancouver (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Flyers are in Western Canada all week and play three games in four nights...Carter Hart should get two starts with Martin Jones tending the net once...Joel Farabee is off to a hot start with three goals and six points in only three games...Look for a big comeback season from Travis Konecny who has three goals and four points after a lackluster 2020-21 campaign where he had only 11 goals and 34 points in 50 games...Same goes for Cam Atkinson who has three goals and an assist after coming over from Columbus in the off-season where he had 15 goals and 34 points in 56 games...Jones got his first start in goal in a Philadelphia uniform Wednesday and stopped 37-of-40 shots in a 6-3 win over Boston...The Flyers sent Nick Seeler to the minors Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Calgary, vs. New Jersey

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Tampa Bay (Tuesday)

Notes

The Penguins still have huge injury problems with Sidney Crosby (wrist), Evgeni Malkin (knee) and Bryan Rust (lower body) out of action...Now Jeff Carter and goaltender Tristan Jarry are out and are in COVID protocol as of Wednesday...In addition, depth defenseman Mark Friedman is day-to-day with a lower-body injury...They did get Mike Matheson back from a lower-body injury Tuesday after he missed the first three games of the season...Despite all the injuries, the Penguins are 2-0-2 and are looking good...Carter, Brock McGinn and John Marino all have a goal and three assists while Kris Letang has four helpers...Danton Heinen leads with three goals in four games...Congratulations go out to Mike Sullivan who, with his win on Saturday is now the winningest coach in Penguins history with 253, surpassing Dan Bylsma.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

@ Nashville, vs. Montreal, vs. Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Sharks have been perfect this season with a 3-0-0 mark as Adin Hill has a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and a .932 save percentage while James Reimer made his Sharks debut Thursday, giving up only one goal on 31 shots in 2-1 win over Ottawa...Erik Karlsson is having a very nice comeback season with a goal and five points in three games...Timo Meier has the same stats with a plus three rating and a power play goal...Kevin Labanc has scored twice with the man-advantage in three games...Evander Kane was suspended by the NHL for 21 games “for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol”...He is eligible to return on November 30 and the Sharks cannot void the remainder of his contract according to the CBA.

SEATTLE

Games this week

vs. Montreal, vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Rangers

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Kraken will play their first home game on Saturday October 23 against Vancouver after starting the season on the road, going 1-3-1...They play Montreal on Tuesday and it will be the first time in 102 years that the Canadiens play Seattle, the last time being the 1919 Stanley Cup which was called off after Game 5 due to the Spanish Flu Pandemic...Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev lead the Kraken with three goals apiece in five games. McCann also has a pair of assists and two power play goals...The Kraken thought they had a great waiver wire pickup in Alex Barre-Boulet but it hasn’t worked out in the last two weeks so the Kraken placed him on waivers...Chris Driedger was playing well in his first start but was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury...Yanni Gourde was taken off injured reserve Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Los Angeles, vs. Colorado, vs, Chicago

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Chicago (Saturday)

Notes

The Blues placed Brandon Saad in COVID protocol this week...Jordan Binnington is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA and a .921 save percentage...Pavel Buchnevich will return to play against Los Angeles after missing the last two games due to a suspension for head-butting Arizona’s Lawson Crouse...David Perron has been dealing with a lower-body injury but it has yet to cost him a game...Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with two goals and seven points in three games which included a two-goal, four point game against Arizona Monday...The Blues have 15 goals in their three games...Klim Kostin had a pair of goals Monday after he was a healthy scratch Monday...Jake Neighbours made his NHL debut on October 16 and has one assist in three games.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

@ Buffalo, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Arizona

Tired: @ Pittsburgh (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

The Lightning play three games in four nights but finish the week on Thursday...Expect to see Andrei Vasilevskiy play twice with Brian Elliott getting the call once...Tampa Bay has a 2-2-0 record to start the season with Vasilevskiy seeing all the action...He has not been his Vezina Trophy winning self as he has a 3.22 GAA and a .893 save percentage...Steven Stamkos has three goals and seven points in four games and was the third star of the week, while Victor Hedman has six assists...The Lightning suffered a big blow when Nikita Kucherov suffered an undisclosed injury that will likely keep him out a significant amount of time although coach Jon Cooper hoped he would be able to return before the end of the season...He was placed on the long-term injured reserve...Corey Perry took his spot on the top line while Ondrej Palat took his spot on the first power play.

TORONTO

Games this week

@ Carolina, @ Chicago, vs. Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Detroit (Saturday)

Notes

The Maple Leafs continue on the road for a couple of games this week before returning home to play Detroit Saturday...Jack Campbell has been great in net as he is 2-0-1 with a 1.18 GAA and a .953 save percentage...Auston Matthews returned to action Monday and while he was unable to score in his first game of the season, he did have eight shots on goal...Mitch Marner has only one assist in four games after finishing fourth in NHL scoring last season...Prospect Nick Robertson is out at least ten weeks after breaking his leg in a game for the Marlies...It was quite a story on the weekend when the Maple Leafs were forced to sign University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop to an amateur tryout contract as Petr Mrazek was injured and unable to back up Campbell...The problem was that the Maple Leafs were up against the cap and could not recall Michael Hutchinson...Bishop did not have to enter the game as Campbell was stellar against Ottawa and the Leafs on Sunday were allowed to recall Hutchinson on an emergency basis.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Minnesota, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Philadelphia (Thursday)

Notes

The Canucks have started the season with a 2-2-1 record...Conor Garland is off to a great start as a member of the Canucks with a team-leading two goals and is tied for the lead in points with J.T. Miller at six...Twelve different Canucks have found the back of the net in five games...Vancouver is getting good goaltending with Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak as they have given up 13 goals in five games, stopping 148 shots in 161 attempts...Quinn Hughes returned on Thursday after missing Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury...Brock Boeser (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve and has played the last two games after missing the first three...Nic Petan was placed on waivers to open up a spot on the roster for Boeser.

VEGAS

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Dallas, vs. Anaheim

Tired: @ Dallas (Wednesday)

Rested: vs. Anaheim (Friday)

Notes

The Golden Knights play three games in four nights...Robin Lehner should get two starts with Laurent Brossoit getting one...Vegas is off to a tough start with a 1-2-0 record, losing two straight after opening the season with a 4-3 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken...Their top two scorers, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, are injured with Pacioretty being the more serious as he is week-to-week...Alec Martinez left Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to St. Louis with an undisclosed injury after he crashed into the boards...The Golden Knights recalled Daniil Miromanov from the minors to replace Martinez...Evgenii Dadonov moved up to the second line with Pacioretty out of action and he played with Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

@ Ottawa, vs. Detroit, vs. Arizona

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Arizona (Friday)

Notes

It has been a great start to the season for Evgeni Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin as both lead the Capitals with eight points...It is especially satisfying for Kuznetsov who had only 29 points in 41 games but has three goals and five assists in four games...Ovechkin was the second star of the week...Ilya Samsonov picked up his first start of the season on Tuesday and picked up the win, giving up three goals on 27 shots against highly regarded Colorado...Nicklas Backstrom is not close to returning as he is still at the ‘beginning’ process of his recovery from a lingering hip issue, according to coach Peter Laviolette...While Backstrom has been skating on his own, he has yet to get on the ice with his teammates...The Capitals are 3-0-1, atop the Metropolitan Division...Tom Wilson has five assists in four games.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ Anaheim, @ Los Angeles, @ San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

The Jets are in California all week...Mark Scheifele, who missed the opening game due to a suspension which occurred in the playoffs last season, was dealt another blow this week when he was placed in COVID protocol after testing positive...Kyle Connor is off to a great start with five goals and seven points in four games... Blake Wheeler is also in COVID protocol and has been experiencing symptoms so his status for the upcoming week is in question... The Jets sent Cole Perfetti to the minors where he will get in some much needed playing time on the top line...Andrew Copp is having a fine start to his season with three goals and five points while Pierre-Luc Dubois is putting his horrible last season behind him and has three goals and four points in four contests.