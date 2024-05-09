What is standing out for New York three-star Jayden Mann about Rutgers football?

Jayden Mann is starting to form a relationship with Rutgers football, just one month after being offered by the Big Ten program.

An offensive lineman at Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, New York), Mann has been offered by Auburn, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia among others. His offer from Rutgers came in mid-April.

A class of 2025 recruit, he is a three-star according to 247Sports. Mann is the sixth-ranked recruit in New York and the No. 84 offensive tackle in the nation.

The relationship with Rutgers dates back to last year when tight ends coach Scott Vallone (then the assistant offensive line coach) first reached out to Mann. This past January, head coach Greg Schiano and Vallone visited Cardinal Hayes and met with Mann.

In late April, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty visited to watch a workout. Mann was offered shortly thereafter.

“I went to the spring game and enjoyed that a lot. I think Rutgers has a great program,” Mann told Rutgers Wire. “Rutgers is high on my list. I’ve seen a few kids from my city go there and do well so that’s impressive.”

Flaherty is in his second season at Rutgers as the offensive line coach. He turned around a unit that was among the best in the Big Ten the previous five years and developed them into a very solid offensive line.

Flaherty spent two decades in the NFL where he won two Super Bowl rings while with the New York Giants.

As for his timeline, Mann is hoping to commit to a school before his senior season starts. His most recent offers have been from Rutgers, Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Development and culture are the two things that Mann said he looking for in a program.

Official visits are still being mapped out.

“I have been talking to a bunch of schools about taking an official but I need to talk with my parents and coaches about it some more,” Mann said. “If it was up to me all of them but there isn’t enough weekends in June to do that. Right now I plan on sitting with my parents and coaches this week to narrow that list down.”.

Rutgers currently has the No. 30 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

