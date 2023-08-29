Who should be Standard-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

Please consider a subscription. Much of the coverage for the 2023-24 season will be exclusive to subscribers.

Several football and volleyball stars had stellar performances last week and are up for the Standard-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

The Standard-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at sports@gosanangelo.com or by messaging the Standard-Times on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sast_sports.

Take a moment to look through some of the performances in the last week and vote on gosanangelo.com

Central's Journi Jones sets a ball in the team's matchup against Wall in the Gold Division bracket at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament on Aug. 19, 2023.

More: Eldorado's Tony Kmiec voted 2023 high school football preseason player of the year

This Week's Nominees

Journi Jones, Central Volleyball - Jones recorded one ace, one block, nine kills, 23 digs and 32 assists in the Bobcats' win over Midland Christian.

Erin Morrison, Wall Volleyball - Morrison tallied one ace, two assists, 10 digs and 13 kills in the Hawks' win over Incarnate Word at the Hill Country Invitational to secure the Gold Bracket Consolation Championship.

Hayven Book, Miles Football - completed 19 of 27 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldog's dominant 72-12 win over Kermit.

Edgar DeLuna, Sonora Football - rushed nine times for 191 yards and four touchdowns while catching two passes for 28 yards in the Broncos' 46-12 win over Ballinger.

Adrian Flores, Lake View Football - caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he tallied two tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 49-8 win over Lamesa.

Jarrett Brown, Reagan County Football - caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he recorded eight tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble in the Owls' 54-48 overtime loss to Wink.

Ryne Todd, Mason Football - rushed 13 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Punchers' 28-20 win over Coleman.

Bryce Martin, Veribest Football - threw for a touchdown, rushed for 63 yards and three touchdowns while recording 24 yards and a touchdown receiving in the Falcon's 50-0 win over Santa Anna.

More: Tuscola Jim Ned, Brownwood rise in the West Texas High School Football Power Rankings

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Vote now for the Standard-Times High School Athlete of the Week