Who should be the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week?

Please consider a subscription. Much of the coverage for the 2023-24 season will be exclusive to subscribers.

With another week of high school sports in the books, there are plenty of outstanding athletes from last week's slate of games nominated for the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week.

The Standard-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at sports@gosanangelo.com or by messaging the Standard-Times on X (formerly known as Twitter) @sast_sports.

Students can only be named Athlete of the Week one time per season, per sport, and athletes from one school cannot win more than three consecutive weeks.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and the winners will be announced each week.

Please include statistics from the week's games and any pertinent information or honors.

Central's Emilee Sikora (left) hits the ball above the net over Wall's Emma Mcshan (center) and Kippy Pickens (right) in the Gold Division bracket at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament on Aug. 19, 2023.

Last Week: Central football's Christian 'Squeaky' English voted Standard-Times Athlete of the Week

This Week's Nominees

Central's Colton Hill caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the Bobcat's loss to Belton.

Lake View's Michael Duran caught seven passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' loss to Lubbock.

Coleman's Hunter Lackey caught five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Llano.

Veribest's Hunter Hallmark completed 4 of 4 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' win over Baird.

Brownwood's Ike Hall completed 14 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 178 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' win over Glen Rose.

Brady's Zeke Jones rushed 13 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while hauling in one pass for 64 yards and a touchdown in a win over Dublin.

Sonora volleyball's Jezebel Pasillas recorded 16 kills, three aces, one block, nine assists and 23 digs in a win over Harper.

Central Volleyball's Emilee Sikora tallied 22 kills and 21 digs in a five-set win over Clyde.

VOTE HERE

FREE Power Rankings: Hereford climbs, while Amarillo Tascosa plummets in the Week 5 West Texas Power Rankings

High school football: What we learned from Week 4 of high school football in the Concho Valley

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Vote for the Standard-Times Athlete of the Week