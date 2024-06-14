Standard Liege Won’t Make Inter Milan Defender’s Loan Deal Permanent

Standard Liege will not sign Inter Milan defender Zinho Vanheusden on a permanent basis with his loan spell ending.

Today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, report that the Belgian club cannot afford the fee for the 24-year-old. Therefore, Inter will have to sort his future out.

Vanheusden has spent the season just gone on loan with Standard Liege.

Standard has long been the club where the Belgian defender has shown his best form.

Vanheusden had never made an appearance for Inter’s first team.

There had been loan spells out to the likes of Genoa and AZ Alkmaar.

However, injuries have been a persistent theme of these previous loan spells. Vanheusden has never been able to nail down a place for himself in most of the clubs he’s played at due to a string of injuries.

At Standard, by contrast, Vanheusden received regular playing time this past season.

Naturally, this raised some hope that the 24-year-old would finally make the move away from Inter to a stable permanent club, once and for all.

Vanheusden made a total of 22 league appearances for Standard in his season on loan.

According to Tuttosport, however, Standard will not be making the loan of Vanheusden permanent.

There is a purchase option in the loan deal.

Standard can sign Vanheusden on a permanent basis for a fee of €7 million.

However, reports Tuttosport, that fee would be outside of the Belgian side’s budget.

Therefore, Vanheusden will be returning to Inter this summer.

The Belgian is under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of June 2026. However, it is hardly as though he is likely to have a place in the Inter first team.

Therefore, Inter will have to find a new club for Vanheusden this summer.