The Standard 10: No. 1 Terrence Smith

Aug. 18—What he's done

Smith has spent the last two seasons electrifying the area to the point that even South Aiken's box scores are considered a must-read. Last year he was named Region 4-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year — his second such honor in a row — to go with Class AAAA All-State and All-Region honors. He rushed for 2,083 yards and a single-season program record 28 touchdowns on 173 carries, and with a full offseason at quarterback under his belt he completed 72 of 117 passes for 921 yards and five touchdowns. He set new South Aiken single-game records against Lexington by rushing for 416 yards and six scores. Over the last two seasons, he's accumulated 2,819 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns to go with 1,445 passing yards and nine more touchdowns.

Why he's here

Smith is one of the best pure athletes to ever come through the area, and his speed alone had UConn fans celebrating on social media when he announced his commitment to the Huskies in July. He has the vision and agility to match his explosiveness, which is why he was considered to be a must-see wide receiver two summers ago before taking over the QB1 role before his sophomore season began. His playmaking ability has head coach Chris Hamilton and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bowen Smith feeling like kids in a candy shop when they draw up plays for him, and he has opposing defenses worried they might end up in a "#SCTop10" highlight clip.

What to expect

Expect Smith to break Rashad Hunter's program rushing record of 4,157 yards in a career — he needs 1,339 yards to get it. Also expect him to break Chris Roberts' career rushing touchdown record of 51 — he needs 15 for that mark. Expect Smith to make it a three-peat in Region Offensive Player of the Year honors, and expect he and running back Jevon Edwards to be the state's best backfield. Expect him to again have the most-watched highlight clips in the area, and expect him to get even more attention statewide as he continues to grow as a passer. Just don't expect him to brag about any of it — a humble star, he likes to give the credit to his linemen. Finally, expect him to leave every defensive coach in the area excited that they won't have to face him anymore.

Author's note: The Standard 10 is our yearly preseason list of the top 10 high school football players to watch in the Aiken Standard coverage area. This isn't a list of who we think are the best players — we'll let the recruiting sites take that heat. Instead, these are the players we feel are ones to keep an eye on. That could be because they're established stars, returning from injury, stepping into the spotlight following the graduation of a senior, at a new school or a variety of other reasons.