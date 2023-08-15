The Standard 10: Kentrell Brown

Aug. 15—What he's done

Brown made 45 tackles with three forced fumbles and an interception during the regular season last year while playing safety, and on offense he rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries during the regular season. He also added a 60-yard touchdown reception in a shootout victory over Denmark-Olar.

Why he's here

Brown's going to play more offense this year, and Wagener-Salley head coach Willie Fox said Brown is similar athletically to Cameron Davis — the same Cameron Davis who was the Class A Upper State Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,880 yards and 24 touchdowns while passing for 740 yards and eight more scores. That comparison alone makes Brown a player to watch, even if Fox said he's not quite the natural runner Davis was — however, that's something he can achieve over time, especially with linemen like All-Everything Brandon Pontoon up front.

What to expect

Expect Brown to be the latest matchup nightmare to drive coaches crazy in Region 4-A. This is the youngest team Fox has ever had, making juniors like Brown seem more like seniors as the eager youngsters get up to speed. One spot where the War Eagles do have experience is on the lines, so expect Brown to flourish in his new role.

Author's note: The Standard 10 is our yearly preseason list of the top 10 high school football players to watch in the Aiken Standard coverage area. This isn't a list of who we think are the best players — we'll let the recruiting sites take that heat. Instead, these are the players we feel are ones to keep an eye on. That could be because they're established stars, returning from injury, stepping into the spotlight following the graduation of a senior, at a new school or a variety of other reasons.