The Standard 10: Jordan Boyd

Aug. 16—What he's done

Boyd has been a force defensively for Silver Bluff, stepping up as a leader last season for a group that graduated eight seniors the year before. He was named All-Region 3-AA and Class AA All-State at linebacker, leading the Bulldogs with 92 tackles (25 for loss), 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. He did that despite most opposing offenses doing whatever they could to avoid him. He's attracted the attention of plenty of college scouts, with 13 Division I offers on record. He committed in March to Georgia Tech, and he enters the season as 247Sports' No. 11 player in the state for the class of 2024.

Why he's here

Boyd has a spot on the list because he's one of the state's most feared defensive players, and now teams won't have the luxury of trying to run to the opposite side of the field to avoid him. That's because the Bulldogs added All-State players like Jayden Fuller at linebacker and Jaydon Eason at defensive tackle, meaning offenses are going to have to pick their poison. A smart choice would be to still find whichever way possible to avoid Boyd — but, as ball carriers learned the hard way last year, he's still going to find them.

What to expect

Expect Boyd to reach new heights this season, and expect more Power 5 college coaches to come calling to try to flip his commitment away from Georgia Tech — like Florida State, which offered him in late July. Expect him to be one of the catalysts for a group that enters this season with a championship-or-bust mindset. Boyd's played under the bright lights before as a member of the Bulldogs' 2021 state runner-up team, and expect him to do everything he can to get his team back for another shot.

Author's note: The Standard 10 is our yearly preseason list of the top 10 high school football players to watch in the Aiken Standard coverage area. This isn't a list of who we think are the best players — we'll let the recruiting sites take that heat. Instead, these are the players we feel are ones to keep an eye on. That could be because they're established stars, returning from injury, stepping into the spotlight following the graduation of a senior, at a new school or a variety of other reasons.