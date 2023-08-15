The Standard 10: Evan Walhdauer

Aug. 15—What he's done

Waldhauer was an All-Region 4-AAAA and first-team All-Aiken Standard selection at tight end last year. He helped clear room for the Yellow Jackets' bruising run game, and he caught nine passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns — the biggest of which covered 66 yards and sparked the Jackets' come-from-behind win over South Aiken on their way to the region title.

Why he's here

Dependability. Waldhauer makes the list because he's again being counted on to be a leader for the Jackets. He was a team captain as a junior, and he's one of those players who's always in the right place at the right time to make plays. In many cases that's as a blocker, or even as a defensive end, but he proved more than once that he makes the most of his touches at tight end.

What to expect

Expect him to work with the Jackets' four returning starters on the offensive line to open holes for backs like Michael Doe and Beans Hunt. Expect him to make plays on the defensive line, and expect him to make at least one or two game-changing catches when his number is called. Lastly, expect him to make a college coach somewhere feel like he's getting a huge steal. Erskine gave Waldhauer his first offer back in July, and expect more to follow.

Author's note: The Standard 10 is our yearly preseason list of the top 10 high school football players to watch in the Aiken Standard coverage area. This isn't a list of who we think are the best players — we'll let the recruiting sites take that heat. Instead, these are the players we feel are ones to keep an eye on. That could be because they're established stars, returning from injury, stepping into the spotlight following the graduation of a senior, at a new school or a variety of other reasons.