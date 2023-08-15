The Standard 10: DeAnte Hopkins

Aug. 15—What he's done

Hopkins became a "put the team on my back" kind of player for Ridge Spring-Monetta last season, nearly reaching the 1,000 yards/100 tackles threshold. He earned Class A All-State and All-Region 4-A honors after making 88 tackles (eight for loss) with two forced fumbles, two sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries to go along with 913 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 152 carries.

Why he's here

Hopkins makes the list because he's got to be among the preseason favorites for Region Player of the Year honors. He's being counted on to be one of the Trojans' senior leaders — he's a captain and a go-to player, and he's got some other playmakers on offense to keep opposing defenses from focusing solely on him.

What to expect

Expect Hopkins to again be one of the stars of the region. Quarterback James Bosket's growth after taking over the job last year should mean big things for the offense, and having players like Tykeem Martin and Jkrayh Taylor should open things up even more for Hopkins to go to work. Expect him to be a terror on defense in a region that graduated a ton of talent at the skill positions and, as such, will be looking for youngsters to shoulder the load. Expect Hopkins to capitalize on that inexperience.

Author's note: The Standard 10 is our yearly preseason list of the top 10 high school football players to watch in the Aiken Standard coverage area. This isn't a list of who we think are the best players — we'll let the recruiting sites take that heat. Instead, these are the players we feel are ones to keep an eye on. That could be because they're established stars, returning from injury, stepping into the spotlight following the graduation of a senior, at a new school or a variety of other reasons.