‘Stand by:’ Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at movement on OBJ signing

Todd Brock
·2 min read

Jerry Jones sure knows how to work a news cycle.

After the much-publicized courtship to bring free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas seemed to lose steam upon meetings between the free agent and team doctors, the club owner stoked the coals one more time on Wednesday. This, even on the heels of the team signing another veteran pass-catcher just 48 hours earlier.

Reporters caught up with Jones outside the league meetings in Dallas, and while the 80-year-old wouldn’t reveal much about the goings-on with the other 31 owners, he did dangle a hint about where things stand with the three-time Pro Bowler who’s coming off an ACL tear that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl playing for the Rams.

“I don’t have an exact quantifying way to say when, but he is working,” Jones said via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But sooner rather than later, yes. Stand by. Stand by.”

Beckham seemed destined to join America’s Team, at least based on the effusive campaign by Cowboys players and coaches to add him to the roster. But during a two-day visit earlier this month (and after similar meetings with the Giants and Bills), it became increasingly apparent that Beckham would not be ready to play- or interested in doing so- until after the conclusion of the regular season.

He cited a desire to come in and learn his new team’s playbook before stepping onto the field, with an eye toward being a major factor “when the lights are on” in the playoffs… and then again next season.

Jones had made it clear he would want Beckham to suit up prior to the postseason, though his comments Wednesday indicate he may have softened on that stance, at least if a healthy and full-speed Beckham could truly help secure a sixth Super Bowl title for the franchise.

“Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays,” Jones said of Beckham. “And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm-waving, could be the difference in a world championship.”

Dallas signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton earlier this week, prompting some to assume that the Cowboys had given up on Beckham. Not so, said Jones.

But when asked about a timeline for coming to a final decision on the 30-year-old Beckham, Jones offered what journalists call, in the news biz, a tease.

“I would stand by,” Jones said. “This thing could break.”

And so Cowboys Nation will, as always, keep standing by.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

