Stand Up To Cancer and MLB debut powerful new ad during World Series

One of the World Series’ best traditions always comes in Game 4. That’s when Major League Baseball and its fans stand up together to Stand Up To Cancer with placards identifying loved ones and friends who have been touched by cancer.

The powerful “Stand Up” moment serves as an acknowledgment of those lost to cancer, those still battling against the dreaded disease, and to those who have survived.

This year though, the message is even more powerful. It coincides with the launch of a new public service announcement titled “Whatever It Takes.”

The 60-second ad debuted after the fifth inning. It features baseball’s best doing the little things for the greater good of the team. In baseball, that often means laying down a sacrifice bunt. The clear message being that while swinging for the fences can lead to great results, sometimes doing the little things goes a longer way in winning the battle.

A print PSA will also be launched featuring MLB players Jason Kipnis, Michael A. Taylor and Yasmani Grandal, along with cancer survivors Jacob Teel, 10, and Dalia Margolis, 33.

Teel has battled cancer three times in his young life, but has never stopped fighting. He won the hearts of the baseball community after appearing in the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game this past July during MLB All-Star Week in Miami. Teel was called on to pinch hit for former All-Star pitcher Al Leiter, and ended up getting a single and scored a run.

Margolis was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2005 when she was 22. She underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and has been cancer-free since 2006.

(Getty Images) More