Stan Van Gundy on time between jobs: ‘I’m really lost right now’

For the past four seasons, Stan Van Gundy has been the coach and president (with GM powers) of the Detroit Pistons, setting the course for that franchise through the first part of the Andre Drummond era. Last summer, owner Tom Gores wanted to make changes, and in the end that meant Van Gundy was out (Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey are in).

What is Van Gundy doing now? Or next? He’s not exactly sure, he was open about it on the Real Talk with Rex Walters podcast (hat tip ESPN).

“If I could get a job [for next season], I had planned to coach. Now, I really don’t know,” Van Gundy said. “I’m really lost right now. I don’t have an idea. My wife wants me to retire… “I want to do something, but if I’m not coaching, I don’t want to work too hard,” Van Gundy said. “If I’m going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I’m not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don’t know.”

Van Gundy is far from the first person to be at this point in his life and career, then finding himself without a job is unsure what the next step will be. When he took the Pistons job he said “this was it” — after Detroit he was going to walk away and retire. That, however, is easier said than done, it’s not that easy to walk away if you love the game and still believe you can contribute.

I would expect to see Van Gundy doing some media spots, maybe on NBA TV or other networks (he was working with NBC Sports before taking the Detroit job). He’s going to keep his toes in the water because other jobs will come open, and he will get a look. Teams could do a lot worse than bringing him in to coach.