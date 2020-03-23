Stan Van Gundy: No interest in the Knicks, Nets the better job

In an interview on ESPN Radio former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy made it clear he has no interest in coaching the New York Knicks.

Van Gundy gave several reasons for his lack of interest in the Knicks head coach opening. Chief among Van Gundy’s concerns, he said he considers the franchise to be dysfunctional. Van Gundy said “Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”

Van Gundy also stated his younger brother Jeff, one-time Knicks coach, was another reason. Van Gundy stated “I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No. There’s a family history there.”

Finally, as if twisting the sword, Van Gundy said he’d be more interested in the Brooklyn Nets opening. “Of the two the Nets are the better job. There’s no question about that right now,” Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio. “The organization has been more stable. They’ve won more games. They have more talent.”

Both the Knicks and Nets moved on from their head coaches during this season. New York fired David Fizdale in early-December. Brooklyn and Kenny Atkinson parted ways in early-March, just a week before the NBA suspended play.

The Nets job is expected to attract plenty of interest, as both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are expected to be healthy and ready go for the start of the 2020-21 season. The Knicks will have to sell potential hires on being part of their ongoing rebuilding efforts.

