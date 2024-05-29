Stan Smith in Photos: A Closer Look at the Tennis Star's Life Career

Stan Smith is an extremely important fixture of the footwear and sports industries. Active in the tennis field from the 1960s to the beginning of the 1980s, Smith is a world No. 1 player and two-time major singles champion. During his illustrious career, Smith also partnered with fellow tennis champ Bob Lutz on the court to create one of the most successful doubles teams of all time. The professional athlete received a namesake shoe from Adidas in 1978; the sneaker continues to be one of Adidas’ best selling styles to this day.

Former American professional tennis player Stan Smith (R) looks on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 10, 2023 in New York.

Former tennis player, Stan Smith and Margie Smith are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London.

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia talks with Stan Smith after the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on July 16, 2022 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Former Wimbledon Champions, Stan Smith and Jan Kodes look on during the Centre Court Centenary Ceremony during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London.

Stan Smith poses with his 2022 ITF Philippe Chatrier Award along side ITF President David Haggerty at the ITF World Champions Awards at Pavillon Gabriel on May 30, 2022 in Paris.

Former tennis player, Stan Smith attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30, 2021 in New York.

Former tennis player, Stan Smith speaks onstage at the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30, 2021 in New York.

Former tennis player, Stan Smith (L) attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30, 2021 in New York.

Stan Smith during the UPS Tennis clinic at Boston Athletic Centre during Day 1 of the 2021 Laver Cup at TD Gardens on Sept. 24, 2021 in Boston.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia holds with the championship trophy with former tennis player, Stan Smith, after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the Men’s Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in New York.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia walks on court before playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men’s Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in New York.

Stan Smith during day 6 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 1, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York.

Alex Olmedo (L) and Stan Smith show their International Tennis Hall Fame rings during a ceremony at the Los Angeles Tennis Club on Dec. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Tennis icon, Stan Smith attends 28th Annual Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on Oct. 18, 2017 in New York.

Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Kim Clijsters of Belgium, Monique Kalkman van den Bosch of the Netherlands, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Stan Smith, journalist Steve Flink of the United States and Andy Roddick of the United States pose for a photo on July 22, 2017 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Former US tennis player Stan Smith attends a ceremony marking 20 year since he won his first title here before men’s final tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 11, 2017 in Paris.

Rod Laver and Stan Smith (r) pose with the Adidas shoes named and designed in their honour at the Adidas store at Grand Slam Oval during day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 24, 2017 in Melbourne.

Rod Laver and Stan Smith (r) pose with the Adidas shoes named and designed in their honor at the Adidas store at Grand Slam Oval during day nine of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 24, 2017 in Melbourne.

Former American tennis champion, Stan Smith, poses with actor Ranveer Singh at Mehboob Studios Bandra on Nov. 4, 2016 in Mumbai, India.

Stan Smith and Pharrell Williams attend day 10 of the 2016 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 7, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York.

Billie Jean King and Stan Smith attend day 3 of the 2016 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York.

Former US tennis player Stanley Roger “Stan” Smith Former arrives for a ceremony to induct former French tennis player Amelie Mauresmo into the International Tennis Hall of Fame before the women’s final match at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris on June 4, 2016.

(L-R) Former players Stan Smith, Manuel Orantes and Ile Nastase pose during the ATP Finals Club presentation on day eight of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena on Nov. 22, 2015 in London.

Marjory Gengler (L) and Former Tennis Player and ITHF President Stan Smith attend the 2015 International Tennis Hall of Fame legends ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on Sept. 12, 2015 in New York.

Stan Smith and his wife Marjory Gengler Smith attend Day 6 of the 2014 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 30, 2014 in New York.

Hall of Fame Tennis player, Stan Smith attends the 2011 International Tennis Hall of Fame: The Legends Ball, at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 9th, 2011 in New York.

Ilie Nastase of Romania plays a forehand as partner Stan Smith of USA looks on during the Senior Gentleman’s Invitational Doubles match against Jeremy Bates of Great Britain and Anders Jarryd of Sweden during day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2007 in London.

Hall of Famer Stan Smith and his wife, Margie, attend the 22nd Annual International Tennis Hall of Fame “Newport In New York” Gala & Silent and Live Auction at the Waldorf Astoria on Sept. 6, 2002 in New York.

Tennis players in the Toyota Tournament of Champions pictured left to right in vertical shot are John Newcombe. Stan Smith, Colin Dibley, Marty Riessen, Tom Okker. April 28, 1982.

Stan Smith in action during a match at Wimbledon in London in 1980.

Stan Smith of the United States in action during the Men’s 1979 US Open Tennis Championships circa 1979 at the USTA Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York.

Stan Smith at a tennis tournament at Soldier Field in Chicago Illinois, 1976.

American player Stan Smith during the 1973 Roland Garros French Open.

American lawn tennis player Stan Smith, with a sweater draped over his shoulders, inspects the window of an unspecified men’s clothing shop in London on June 25, 1973. Smith boycotted the 1973 Wimbledon championships in protest at a ban on Croatian tennis player Nikola Pilic by the International Tennis Federation.

Stan Smith holds the winner’s cup after 5 set triumph in the Men’s Singles final here on July 9, 1972. The dejected loser, Romania’s Ilie Nastase, is at left.

John Newcombe of Australia and Stan Smith of the United States walk out onto the Centre Court with Leo Turner the locker room attendant carrying their towels and racquets for the Men’s Singles Final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on July 3, 1971 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

American tennis player Stan Smith, the Daily Express competition winner, UK, June, 20 1971.

Bill Cosby and Stan Smith at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium circa 1970s in Forest Hills, Queens.

Stan Smith from USA competes at Roland Garros in the French Open in 1970.

American tennis player Stan Smith in action at Wimbledon Championships, Men’s Singles, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, June 27 1968.