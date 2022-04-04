Stan Parrish, coach on Michigan football’s 1997 championship team, dies at 75

Stan Parrish, quarterback coach of Michigan football’s 1997 national championship team, died on Monday. He was 75.

Parrish joined the Wolverines staff in 1996, where he spent six years and coached some of the top quarterbacks in program history, including Brian Griese, Tom Brady and Drew Henson.

Michigan Football is saddened by the passing of Stan Parrish, the program's former QB coach (1996-99) and offensive coordinator (2000-01). Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all of the players that Stan mentored during his career.



Rest in Peace 🙏

After four years as quarterbacks coach, Parrish was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2000. The program finished with a 57-16 record across his tenure.

The Cleveland native then moved to the NFL, spending two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including the 2002 season where he coached quarterback Brad Johnson and helped the organization to its first Super Bowl title.

Parrish served as a Division I head coach three times in his career, with stops at Marshall (1984-85), Kansas State (1986-88) and at Ball State (2008-10), rising through the ranks from quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator and lastly head coach, taking over for Brady Hoke.

Michigan quarterback Brian Griese (14) talks with quarterback coach Stan Parrish, right, during the game against Minnesota on Nov. 1, 1997 in Ann Arbor.

His first head coaching job came at Division III Wabash College, where he went 42-3-1 from 1978-82 and is now enshrined in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

In his first Division I stop, Parrish led Marshall’s 1984 team to a 6-5 record, the program’s best finish in two decades and the first winning season since the tragic plane crash that killed 75 people in 1970.

