Stan Bowles: QPR icon dies aged 75 after battle with Alzheimer's disease

Maverick: Stan Bowles lit up English football in the 1970s (Getty Images)

QPR icon and former England and Manchester City footballer Stan Bowles, one of the English game’s great maverick entertainers, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement to announce Bowles’ passing on Saturday evening, QPR said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR legend Stan Bowles has passed away.

“A footballing icon and arguably the greatest to have ever worn our famous blue and white hoops.

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. RIP, Stan. Forever R’s.”

More to follow