Stam offers support to Fonseca after his appointment: “He can return Milan to glory”

Before his appointment, and even following it, Paulo Fonseca becoming the head coach of AC Milan has been a controversial topic for some. However, former defender Jaap Stam has offered the Portuguese coach some praise and believes he can return the club to its former self.

It is a time when social media outcry is so powerful in football, and we saw this with the Julen Lopetegui saga. The coach is heavily respected within the game, but his imminent appointment caused outrage, and Milan took another route.

Whilst the outcry was not the same for Fonseca, he joined the club, and criticism is in place before he has had a chance to do anything. Therefore, it is important he quickly makes statements with his team by his recruitment. However, he cannot improve his stock until the season starts, really.

As a result, former defender Jaap Stam has praised Milan for the appointment and offered some words of praise for the coach when speaking to VociDiSport.net, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

“It is an excellent choice. He is a top coach, who has always made his teams play well. Fonseca has all the credentials to bring AC Milan back to the glory of the past.”