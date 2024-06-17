Stallions shut out Brahmas for UFL crown, 25-0

The Stallions can't be stopped.

Birmingham's spring-league team won both titles in the reconstituted USFL. On Sunday, the Stallions won the first ever UFL championship, 25-0 over the San Antonio Brahmas.

The win rectified the only loss of the Birmingham season.

Adrian Martinez, the UFL's MVP, also won the UFL Championship MVP. In between, he was benched during the playoff win over the Michigan Panthers for Matt Corral.

The game was tied at zero until the final minute of the first half. Birmingham led at intermission, 6-0. In the second half, the Stallions pulled away — while throttling the San Antonio offense.

The title game attracted 27,396 fans, even though it was played in St. Louis and without the involvement of the local team