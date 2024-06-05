Stallions earn All-GCAA baseball honors

Jun. 4—TIFTON — Drew Rothschild earned GCAA first team All-Region for the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Stallions while Chasin Cash picked up two honors at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Cash was named to the Gold Glove team for his work at third base and was also named to the GCAA All-Tournament team, along with C.J. Rose.

Joining Rothschild on the All-Conference team was a section team selection for the Stallions, pitcher Jordan Stephens.

Rothschild hit .337 to lead ABAC this season, .409 in GCAA games. He led ABAC with 48 RBIs in all games and socked five homers.Four long balls were in conference games and he had 10 of his 14 doubles.

Cash had a mere four errors in 258 total chances, according to the GCAA's official stats, He made 207 putouts and had 47 assists for a fielding percentage of .984.

Over 42.2 conference innings, Stephens went 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA. His strikeout rate of 13.71 per nine innings was two men better than anyone else in the GCAA. For the year, Stephens' 82.1 innings pitched were the most on the Stallions.

ABAC went 1-2 in its final GCAA conference tournament. In that span, Rose had five RBIs and seven hits. He belted three homers. Cash drove in nine with a homer, double and six hits