Stallions, Defenders close out Week 2 with wins

Week 2 of the UFL season wrapped up on Sunday with two games. In the first, the Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated, while the D.C. Defenders picked up their first win of the year.

What happened?

Stallions 20, Panthers 13

Birmingham kicker Chris Blewitt made four field goals to give the Stallions a 2-0 start. They outgained Michigan 305-202 but were 2-for-10 on third down. Defensively, they sacked Panthers quarterbacks seven times, three by Taco Charlton.

Defenders 23, Roughnecks 18

Houston dropped to 0-2 on Sunday.

The Defenders scored 11 fourth-quarter points and won after entering the final frame down six.

Former Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Gurantano was benched by the Roughnecks after going 3-for-8 passing for 23 yards. Former Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger led the Roughnecks with 47 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Jordan Ta’amu threw two touchdown passes for the Defenders in the win.

