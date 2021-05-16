Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

  Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday May 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
    Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday May 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings hits a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Pirates won 8-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings hits a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Pirates won 8-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  Pittsburgh Pirates' Troy Stokes Jr., rear, scores on a wild pitch by San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Troy Stokes Jr., rear, scores on a wild pitch by San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Saturday May 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
    Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Saturday May 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, right, rounds third to greetings from third base coach Ron Wotus (23) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, right, rounds third to greetings from third base coach Ron Wotus (23) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WES CROSBY
·4 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night.

The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all.

“It was a crazy game,” Stallings said. “I think that was more pumped up than I usually get, more emotional than I usually get. It was just that kind of game.”

Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and trotted home when Stallings sent a drive into the left-field bleachers off Jake McGee (1-1).

McGee gave up a game-tying single to Reynolds that sent a 3-2 loss into extras Friday.

“I have confidence in everybody in our ’pen,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not a real challenge. ... In these situations, we’re trying to win baseball games. Sometimes you have to call on your best to try to win them.”

Stallings hit a walkoff solo shot in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Cubs in an empty PNC Park last Sept. 22. On Saturday, he did it in front of a season-high Pirates crowd of 7,833.

“I guess I didn’t think about that, but maybe that added to the emotion,” Stallings said. “Hard to say, but I was definitely more pumped up this time. So maybe that went into it.”

Kevin Newman hit an RBI single and another run scored on a wild pitch as the Pirates rallied in the seventh.

Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (2-0) allowed a two-out single to Brandon Crawford in the ninth before getting Mauricio Dubon to pop out.

Pittsburgh has won four of seven games since losing eight of its previous nine. The Pirates beat the NL West-leading Giants on Friday night on a walkoff sacrifice by Gregory Polanco in the 11th inning.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected for the first time this season while arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

“Everything is delayed, so the security guys had it first,” Shelton said about watching the walkoff from the clubhouse. “So it was exciting. We don’t have the actual game inside. We have a high home, we have a delay, so the security guys kind of let me know. But credit to our guys. They continued to fight and battle, and it was awesome.”

Darin Ruf and Brandon Crawford hit home runs off Tyler Anderson to put the Giants ahead 3-0 in the first. Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer off reliever Kyle Keller for a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

“Obviously, losing some close ones the last few days can get you feeling down,” Ruf said. “But this team has enough veteran leadership to rebound quickly. Looking forward to getting out there tomorrow and hopefully getting some runs on the board, and making some good plays defensively.”

Giants starter Johnny Cueto went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled Keller from Indianapolis. Yajure one-hit the Giants through five shutout innings in his start Friday, his second in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski did not play because of side soreness after colliding with the right-field wall Friday. He is not expected to be out long-term, Kapler said.

Pirates: 1B Colin Moran (groin) fielded ground balls hit directly at him for the first time Saturday, Shelton said. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Alex Wood (4-0, 1.80 ERA) will look to keep cruising as he faces Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-4, 7.81) on Sunday. Wood hasn’t allowed more than two runs in five starts this season. Keller lasted 3 1/3 after getting tagged for seven runs his last time out against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

