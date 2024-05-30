Stall in Luis Alberto Talks Between Lazio & Al-Duhail

Talks between Lazio and Al-Duhail have started to stall as the Luis Alberto saga continues to drag on.

The Qatari side have long identified the talented 31-year-old midfielder as the right option to strengthen their squad this summer and have been in contact with the Biancocelesti for a few weeks now, keen to try and find an agreement.

Luis Alberto has already underlined his intentions to leave Lazio this summer but Claudio Lotito is not willing to let him go for free, believing a fair fee is needed considering his contract lasting to June 2027.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Al-Duhail are ready to close the deal for Luis Alberto for around €10-11 million plus add-ons and everything seemed close to completion, but Lazio president Lotito put a stop to things due to some disputes with the Spanish midfielder.

Things are expected to be resolved in the coming days, as the Qatari side are not willing to wait forever for the deal to complete.