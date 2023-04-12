Staley's players flex her greatness at WNBA Draft
Five South Carolina players were taken in the WNBA Draft, and Zena Keita and Kelsey Nicole Nelson give Dawn Staley her flowers on Women Wednesday on BFA.
The Gamecocks join Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford. And with five selected over three rounds, South Carolina is the third school to have at least that many taken in a single draft.
The extra year of eligibility players can take through 2025 has muddied draft pictures, an issue certainly frustrating for teams attempting to plan in what has largely been an easy-to-determine WNBA Draft landscape in the past.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
Yahoo Sports compiled a big board of the most likely first-round candidates, though there is always a surprise or two come draft night.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.
Dawn Staley did not appreciate the way some people were talking about her team during the NCAA tournament.
So many Black women knew exactly what Reese meant Sunday about the box we're expected to inhabit — not too loud, not too proud, not too accomplished.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said she would tell Boston to enter the WNBA.
