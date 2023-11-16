Stakes rise for Hornets as they move to area round

Nov. 16—HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a 10-7 win over Texas City, Huntsville understands the need to step up its game as it advances to the area round of the Class 5A Region III, DII playoffs.

The Hornet defense willed their way past Texas City as the defense allowed zero points to the Stingarees offense. With a high-powered offense that averages 44 points per game, the Hornet defense will need to do it again.

"The stakes get higher every week that you play now. Last week I thought we handled the situation well. We played well defensively and we made enough plays offensive to win the game," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. "The next round is always a little different. You assume that the team has something. They rely on their quarterback, but they are a lot like Texas City athletically. They have gotten a lot of big-game experience in the last three years. You have to go to a place and beat a team like this because they aren't going to beat themselves."

Against Texas City, Huntsville's defense was the driving force in the win. The Stingarees were held to 119 yards of offense with running back Caleb Bell being held in check for the entirety of the game.

Austin LBJ brings in a similar back with sophomore Caleb Crenshaw leading the charge from the backfield. Crenshaw leads the Jaguars in rushing attempts and yards. He has rushed the ball 134 times for 1,119 yards. The Jags' second-leading rusher is junior quarterback Ali Scott with 588 yards.

Scott is a junior on this team but has been on a team that went to the Class 4A, DI state title game in 2021. Scott has played 11 games under center for LBJ Austin and has been able to sling it.

Going into the Area Round, Scott has completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,869 yards. Huntsville's pass rush is going to be key from senior KeDarian Easley, junior Zack Moss and the rest of the defensive line that has been capable of applying pressure. Scott has accounted for 36 touchdowns this season with 23 in the air. Through 11 games, Scott has thrown six interceptions and two fumbles in 11 games.

Scott has a top-target in senior Fatu Mukuba who has 47 receptions for 708 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Tre Young Henderson leads the receivers with six touchdowns and a long of 81 yards.

"The big thing is pass rush lanes and pass rush integrity. We can't let him slip out and do a little bit of what Brenham's quarterback did to us," Southern said. "We've worked hard on integrity on a pass rush. You still have to stop the run but the quarterback has consistently made big plays in games that have either got them a first down or touchdown."

With a quarterback who can throw, Huntsville's secondary will have to go with two seniors over the top and two sophomore cornerbacks Kenneth Scott III and Brent Carroll leading the charge.

Scott III has taken over since the senior Jeremiah Winfrey was injured in the Hornets' regular-season finale against Richmond Randle. The injury came after already being down a cornerback with the movement of senior Isaiah Collins to safety after the injury of Jacob Ruffin.

Collins has started to gain ground as a safety too. He has been capable of stopping the run game and can make the open-field tackles that Huntsville will need against this Jaguar offense.

Last week, Huntsville's offense did just what they needed to to get the win and claim a Bi-District championship. The Hornets have 119 offensive yards with the passing game going for negative. The run game was key for Huntsville behind junior Braylon Phelps leading the charge.

Phelps had 18 attempts for 72 yards and the Hornets' lone offensive touchdown. Sophomore running back Trae'Shawn Brown suited up and grabbed eight attempts for 20 yards in his first game back. Sophomore running back David Brown also got a handful of reps for the Hornets.

"I think you look at all of them down to the JV guy we brought up," Southern said. "You just want production. The good thing now is we have multiple guys that we feel like we can put into the game and execute our offense."

After two consecutive starts for sophomore Markcus Lewis, Southern and company went back to junior Austin Taylor. While he didn't have the best game, he did just enough for Huntsville.

Taylor ended the game with -2 passing yards against a team that doesn't allow a lot of passing yards. The biggest thing was his ability to not make mistakes as Huntsville won the turnover battle with three.

With another likely start for Taylor coming up, he will have some competition with Lewis and even JV call-up Demarcus Williams at QB.

"If the passing game is there you want to see them throw and catch," Southern said. "That game the other night was the perfect example of taking what they give you. They were giving us the inside zone. If we don't have to throw the ball, it isn't always a bad thing. If you get in a game where the defense is playing as well as they were, you just don't make mistakes. Punt the football and make the other team make plays."

Huntsville and LBJ Austin will square off in the area round of the UIL Playoffs. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The game will have a video broadcast from the NFHS platform, which is behind a paywall. You can also hear the audio on 101.7 FM or the 101.7 KSAM YouTube Channel.