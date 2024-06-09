‘Stakes are high’ in Tennessee-Evansville series finale

A winner-take-all game will be contested on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee (54-12) will host Evansville (39-25) in game No. 3 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT (ESPNU).

The Purple Aces tied the best-of-three series on Saturday, recording its first Super Regional victory in program history.

Evansville head coach Wes Carroll met with media and discussed Sunday’s contest for the right to advance to the College World Series.

“The stakes are as high as they can get for an opportunity to go to Omaha,” Carroll said. “A dream that every kid wants to do. I know UT has been there a couple of times, but I guarantee there are people in that dugout that haven’t been. As a coaching staff, this is why we work, and this is why we are in this business to play at the highest level.

“We are in rare air and uncharted waters, but we are going to come to the yard loose. We are going to really pick each other up, and we are going to need some big efforts on the mound in order to stay in the game and let our offense hopefully keep us in it and go win it.”

